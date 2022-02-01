NEWLAND — Two Avery County residents were charged with felony cruelty to animals, according to Avery County arrest records and a statement from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Michael Glenn Shook, 43, a former deputy with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mindy Anne Sudderth Shook, 44, both of Newland, were charged on Thursday, Jan. 27, with cruelty to animals, according to Avery County arrest records. Both individuals were assigned bond of $15,000 each, according to Tracy Buchanan with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an email statement supplied to The AJT on Monday, Jan. 31, from NCSBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube, “On Jan. 24, 2022, the SBI was requested by the District Attorney and the Avery County Sheriff to investigate allegations of animal cruelty. After consulting with the DA, the two individuals were charged with felony cruelty to animals.”
Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s court dates database.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
