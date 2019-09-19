The American Red Cross and Appalachian State University invite Boone area residents to join one of the nation’s most impactful blood drives at the 13th annual Homecoming Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Holmes Convocation Center. Parking will be validated for the first 150 community members who present to give blood.
Since 2007, the university has helped collect nearly 14,000 blood donations to help patients in need. Thanks to widespread participation by the Mountaineers, this event has become the largest single-day blood drive in the Carolinas Blood Services Region and is among the biggest blood drives in the nation for the Red Cross. All ASU students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans are encouraged to participate in the Sept. 24 blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
Blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage. As a thank you, all presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative blood drive T-shirt, while supplies last. All those who come out to give blood will also receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips haircuts. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, visit/contact the ACT office at ASU in Room 138 in the Plemmons Student Union or call (828) 262-2545. Complete the necessary paperwork before your appointment time at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
