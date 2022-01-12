ASHE — The Ashe County Board of Education is in mediation with its attorney to terminate the contract with Greene Architecture for the middle school construction project.
Ashe County Schools Superintendent Eisa Cox said, “The Board of Education has terminated the relationship with Greene Architecture,” and that “the terms of the contract require mediation.”
Greene Architecture was originally hired by the Board of Education in late 2016 toward the beginning of the project to construct a new middle school.
The attorney for the Board of Education, Frederick Johnson, and the attorney for Greene Architecture are working on a resolution to meet the requirements of the contract termination, according to Cox. Johnson said Greene’s contract provided for this type of mediation to be available, so it is not unusual or unexpected that this type of legal process is taking place.
Johnson stated that the mediation and arbitration process may take around six months to complete.
The Ashe County Board of Education did not provide comment to the Ashe Post & Times as of press time.
In the meantime, the Board of Education has already started to search for a new architectural firm to continue the project. On Jan. 4, the board met with a committee including members of the board to assist in selecting a new architecture firm for the project.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
