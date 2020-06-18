ASHE — The Ashe County Arts Council has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention scheduled for July and the Ashe County Studio Tour scheduled for August.
Mark your calendars for the 2021 Fiddlers Convention on July 23-25, 2021 and Studio Tour, Aug. 7-8, 2021.
The Fiddlers Convention committee agreed that cancellation is in the best interest of participants, staff and audience.
Guidelines from the NC Governor in Phase Three does not recommend that large groups of 100 or more convene. The circumstances with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was cause for concern surrounding the health and safety of the public.
“The Arts Council and the Fiddlers committee had a tough decision to make and considered all possible scenarios but, in the end, cancelation was the best,” Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said. “The committee is already making plans for the 2021 convention and we would welcome new folks to help with the planning process.”
Ashe County Studio Tour is two day event that features artists opening up their home studios to visitors.
“The Arts Council Board felt that given the uncertainty around the future of COVID-19 asking people to come into various homes and studios around the county was not in the best interest of everyone at this time,” Fissel said. “We delayed this decision as long as we possibly could to evaluate all the data available to us in hopes that we could find a way to safely put this great event on but the decision was made to cancel this year’s Studio Tour.”
The Arts Council continues to evaluate programs and events throughout the summer and early fall and will be announcing new programming in the near future. Information regarding cancelations and re-scheduled events can be found on the Arts Council website www.ashecountyarts.org and on the Facebook page @Ashe County Arts Council.
For more information about the Fiddlers Convention or other Arts Council events please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
