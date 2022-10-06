BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institution are collaborating to establish a CNA Educational Partnership.
This partnership was formed to support emerging health care professionals in the High Country to obtain their Certified Nursing Aide I certification, gain relevant experience in health care and elevate their career aspirations.
The Caldwell CNA course can be completed at either Watauga or Caldwell campuses and is a total of 176 hours. Students must complete 24 hours of clinical rotations and pass the two-series state exam in order to complete their CNA certification. For a complete list of details regarding course structure visit www.cccti.edu/Nursing/NurseAide1.asp.
Career changes are difficult, especially for those who have full-time jobs, families, or other personal and professional circumstances. ARHS will compensate students ($15/hour) while attending class for the total 176 hours and clinical time. Similarly, ARHS is covering 100% of the cost of tuition and fees that are associated with admission for all students that are sponsored. Admission for this sponsorship requires a student to pick up one 8-hour shift a week at an ARHS facility as a Unit Secretary or Patient Observation Tech; and an agreement to work one year as a full-time CNA after the completion of the course at an ARHS facility.
After course completion, students will be eligible for benefits, a hiring incentive and shift differentials. ARHS stated in a release that it is excited to offer this opportunity to the community and current staff. This partnership aligns with the vision of making life better and providing professional and educational opportunities within our community and those we serve, according to ARHS.
Applicants who are interested in this opportunity must apply online, or by visiting apprhs.org/careers. A recruitment representative will facilitate the interview and selection process. Those not looking for a clinical position, but still want to be a part of ARHS can visit apprhs.org/careers for a complete list of opportunities.
