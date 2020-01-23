HIGH COUNTRY – After a warm week that forced some local ski mountains to close during the week of Jan. 13, winter conditions arrived right in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend from Jan. 18-20.
“With the conditions, we had a terrific MLK (weekend),” said Kimberly Jochl of Sugar Mountain Resort.
“The MLK (weekend) numbers were way up from last year,” said Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain Resort.
Brad Moretz of Appalachian Ski Mtn. said the weekend was like “pulling a rabbit out of a hat.”
“It’s not quite what we expected, but ended up with quite a good weekend,” Moretz said.
During the previous week, temperatures in the 50s and 60s forced Appalachian Ski Mtn. to close from Jan. 14-16, but the resort was able to reopen at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17 with peak conditions present. As of Jan. 19, ASM had six of 12 slopes and five of six lifts open. Moretz said Jan. 21 that the plan is to have all slopes open in the next couple days.
Beech Mountain Resort didn’t have any slopes open on Jan. 15 according to its snow reports, but was able to get seven open the following day and as of Jan. 21 had 10 of 17 slopes open, as well as six of eight lifts. Ice skating was open, as well as snow tubing over the weekend.
Sugar Mountain Resort stayed open during the warm week, Jochl said, as they were able to push snow around to keep slopes open.
“Whenever we have a strong MLK (weekend), it’s important to all the other businesses in the area,” Jochl said.
Jochl said that visitors didn’t cancel their reservations despite the warm conditions going into the weekend, but waited until the cold weather made for optimal skiing conditions.
“I think we’ve given the impression to our customers over the years that we’re working to keep the slopes open,” Jochl said.
After being closed the entire week, Hawksnest Snow Tubing in Seven Devils opened on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 19-20. Hawksnest’s website noted that Sunday’s snow tubing sessions completely sold out.
According to a voice message, Hawksnest is planning to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 23.
