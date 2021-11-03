BOONE — An application has been submitted for a new, two restaurant building that would include drive thru windows.
According to the application, one of the restaurants is represented as a Pizza Hut. Boone had a Pizza Hut for more than three decades before it closed its doors in late October 2017.
The site would be built on Blowing Rock Road in the lot next to Local Lion and across from The Standard.
The proposed building square footage is 4,200 square feet with a building height of 20 feet. Two units would be in the building with the Pizza Hut on one side and an unnamed tenant on the other, according to the application.
The proposed impervious area in the development is 24,199 square feet.
According to the application, the project will cost $1,150,000. The application lists Tasty Hut of NC, LLC as the property owner. A request for comment from Tasty Hut of NC has not been returned as of publication.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the Pizza Hut — which was located 1435 Blowing Rock Road — announced its closure with a sign on the door.
“We are sad to announce that we will be closing (our) business as of Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.,” the sign on the door of Pizza Hut said. “We appreciate everyone’s business, especially our loyal customers who visit frequently. Our sincere apologies go out to each and every one of you.”
According to previous reporting, the sign posted by management stated the owners anticipate having a Pizza Hut in Boone sometime in the “distant future,” at a new location.
The Watauga Democrat reported the sign as saying that the abrupt closing was due to “failed negotiations of property deals.”
