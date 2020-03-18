BOONE — Three Appalachian State University students who were diagnosed with mumps in early March had been vaccinated prior to contracting the illness, AppHealthCare Director of Communications and Compliance Melissa Bracey said on March 11.
“There have been no additional cases of mumps,” Bracey said. “All of the individuals that were previously diagnosed with mumps are doing well, participated in self-isolation and are limiting contact with others. The university has reviewed immunization records with students who may have been exposed and are offering immunizations if necessary.”
Citing the Centers for Disease Control, Bracey said that two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are approximately 88 percent effective at preventing the disease, while one dose is approximately 78 percent effective.
Bracey said that based on guidance from the N.C. Division of Public Health, the department will be monitoring this situation for 50 days.
“Experts aren’t sure why vaccinated people still get mumps; it could be that their immune system didn’t respond as well as it should have to the vaccine,” Bracey said. “Or their immune system’s ability to fight the infection decreased over time. Disease symptoms are milder and complications are less frequent in vaccinated people. Also, high vaccination coverage helps to limit the size, duration and spread of mumps outbreaks. So it’s still very important to be up to date on MMR vaccine.”
AppHealthCare, which is Watauga County’s district health department, originally notified the public of the mumps cases March 5.
Bracey added that officials see more people in the broader community not being fully immunized and stressed the importance of receiving the vaccine.
“The MMR vaccine is safe and effective,” Bracey said.
For more information about mumps and the MMR vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/mumps/vaccination.html.
If you are unsure of your current immunization records, check with your primary care provider to ensure you have the recommended vaccinations. Immunizations are available through primary care providers and AppHealthCare, Alleghany: (336) 372-5641, Ashe: (336) 246-9449 or Watauga: (828) 264-4995.
