WATAUGA — AppHealthCare has released the State of the County Health Report for Watauga County and, according to AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene, “progress is being made and a lot of work has happened” since these priorities were identified earlier this year.
“This report’s main focus is to provide an update on progress that has been made toward selected health priorities for Watauga County,” Greene said.
Those priorities are:
- Mental and behavioral health
- Family and social support
- Housing
Within each health priority, there is a focus on health equity that highlights a commitment to make sure all people have full and equal access to opportunities to help them lead healthy lives, according to AppHealthCare.
“These priorities were selected by the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative during last year’s Community Health Assessment process,” Greene said. “By selecting a few priorities, we are able to work collaboratively with community members, coalitions and agencies to focus efforts and resources to hopefully make positive changes in those areas. There is a lot of great work happening in our community and some of that is highlighted in this report.”
Greene said the report shines a light on how critical partnerships and community efforts are “making positive change in our community’s health.”
“Our health is affected by so much more than just our individual health status or actions we take,” Greene said. “To work toward a community where everyone can thrive, we need all the right building blocks in place like quality housing, education, access to healthcare, stable jobs, access to healthy food and many more. This report highlights some of the work being done to address the missing blocks. I am proud of the partnerships and efforts of so many in our community that make Watauga County a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
The report is released each year between cycles of conducting a Community Health Report. The most recent Community Health Report was published in January.
For the community, Greene said the report can be viewed as “a progress report that highlights specific action being taken to improve the community’s health.”
Greene said AppHealthCare is working with many agencies and community members to focus efforts toward a community “where everyone can thrive.”
“There is more work to be done on these health priorities, and others, including an important focus on making sure all people have full and equal access to opportunities that lead to healthier lives,” Greene said.
The full report can be found at tinyurl.com/kpy9shtv.
COVID-19 and the Flu
AppHealthCare is continuing to monitor COID-19 and fle trends closely, “especially as we enter the fall season, which is typically the time we see more viruses circulating.”
In order to protect yourself, loved ones and the community, Greene recommends community members take the following steps:
- Get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu. Vaccines work to reduce your risk of getting very sick, being hospitalized or dying. COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given together at the same visit.
- Wash your hands often. Use soap and water or hand sanitizer to kill any germs you may have come into contact with.
- If you are sick, stay home. If you are not feeling well, stay home and away from others as much as possible. This will greatly limit the spread of illness in our community.
- Get tested. If you are sick, get tested for COVID-19, flu or other viruses. This will help determine treatment options that can reduce your risk of severe illness.
For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health-related data, please call their offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995. For more information, visit our website at www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
