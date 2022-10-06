BOONE — After more than a year of planning, AppalCart unveiled its first electric bus at the Greenway Trail parking lot to a crowd of more than 50 community members
As Stick Boy cookies and Proterra model toy buses were handed out to those in attendance, individuals from AppalCart’s community partners spoke about the monumental addition to the community’s public transportation.
Individuals from App State, the town of Boone, Watauga County and the AppalCart Board shared their excitement for the new electric bus after months of planning.
“I don’t know if you are as excited as we are about our first electric device, but it’s been a long time in the making. Since I first got on the AppalCart Board with my time with the Boone Town Council, we were excited to keep progressing our institution towards green and sustainability objectives,” AppalCart Board Chair Quint Davis said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work with the town and the county and groups like AppalCart to go that direction. So this is a wonderful day and I’m excited for what’s going to happen as we continue to move towards fleet electrification.”
Lee Ball, Appalachian State University’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said he was excited to see the community’s excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.
“This is an unbelievable symbol of what’s happening in this community,” Ball said. “It’s powerful that we came together to work on this project. This is really just the beginning of a decarbonization of our community, university, town and county.”
Before the cover was pulled off of the bus, AppalCart Director Craig Hughes spoke to the crowd.
“This event highlights some of the innovative ideas and strategies AppalCart is seeking to lower carbon emissions in Watauga County, provide efficient cost-effective transportation and continue to be a viable option for reducing congestion and parking issues in the town of Boone,” Hughes said. “There are bigger things to come in the future.”
Hughes said that in addition to the local community partners, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation contributes a “sizable investment” to the organization.
The 35-foot ZX5 Proterra electric bus has a dual power drive train for additional horsepower to climb steep hills and handle large passenger loads, Hughes said. The $874,882 vehicle is projected to have a range of 175 to 242 miles per charge. The composite body fits 27 seated passengers with plenty of additional standing room for “peak hours and right after a football game lets out.”
The bus will likely first be used for partial days on the red route while AppalCart gets familiar with the vehicle and what it is “capable of doing,” Hughes said. The bus is called the EB 40 in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the organization last year.
The EB 40 was funded entirely by the Volkswagen Settlement Grant provided by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality.
“This opportunity was brought about by the awarding of the Volkswagen settlement grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality,” Hughes said. “Our request for funding for the bus and charging station located at the output facility was 100% funded by this grant. On behalf of AppalCart and all of our partners, I would like to thank the department for considering our project for funding and for the award of $1,001,500.”
