BOONE — During the COVID-19 pandemic, AppalCART has made a number of changes to its vehicles, practices and operations in order to prevent the spread of the virus and protect its employees and riders, according to its website and Executive Director Craig Hughes.
AppalCART is routinely sanitizing high-touch areas, such as door handles, seat backs and handrails, distributing masks and gloves to its drivers, and installing a separation barrier behind bus operators, according to its website. Teams are also cleaning buses “multiple times per day,” employees are screened for illness before each shift and sanitizer dispensers have been installed on each bus. Seats are clearly marked to ensure social distancing.
Driver windows and emergency hatches on top of buses will be open to promote air circulation, and buses and vans are sanitized with a fogging agent each Sunday.
Precautions and changes at AppalCART, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, were decided in conversation among AppalCART, the Federal Transit Administration, the CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Additionally, the company announced on July 10 that 24 bus stops will be removed in an effort to lessen the amount of time individuals spend on buses and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Aug. 3, Hughes said, “the stop removals are temporary at this time due to COVID-19, but may be considered for permanent removal at a later date.”
According to Hughes, the company looked closely at its ridership data to decide which stops could be cut based on its distance to another stop and found that a reduction in the amount of stops on bus routes “should not impact ridership.”
“Less than ¼ mile is considered a reasonable walking distance in public transportation,” Hughes noted. “The decision was made to cut stops that were either underutilized or in close proximity to other stops so that passenger time spent on our vehicles could be reduced, and the buses will spend more time in motion to improve air flow inside the buses.”
Hughes said ridership had decreased from about 12,500 round trips per day before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March to about 450 trips per day in June.
The AppalCART stop at the Appalachian State University Child Development Center, located at 538 Poplar Grove Road in Boone, is not within walking distance to another stop. Hughes said that “AppalCART is willing to work with the Child Development Center on alternatives.”
The removed stops could be re-added to AppalCART’s routes “when the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves to a point that measures like this one are no longer necessary,” according to Hughes, who noted that evidence of improvement would be “the state moving to Phase 3 or easing restrictions that are currently in place with executive orders” put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper.
No permanent changes will be made before the public is given a chance to comment on the proposed alterations, Hughes added.
For additional information and updates from AppalCART, visit www.appalcart.com.
