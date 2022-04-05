WATAUGA — New River Light and Power only has 12 residential customers who have installed solar panels on their own properties, but renewable energy advocates argue that NRLP’s solar power policy and pricing impact more people than just those few customers.
Appalachian Voices — a regional environmental organization headquartered in Boone — is intervening in NRLP’s filing with the North Carolina Utilities Commission which determines how NRLP compensates customers producing energy on their own solar panels for the energy they put onto the grid. App Voices cited concerns about how fairly customers are compensated as their reason for submitting a complaint into the legal process.
According to chief communications officer at Appalachian State University Megan Hayes, NRLP must file an “avoided cost rate” filing every two years to the NCUC because unlike other utilities High Country residents might buy their electricity from, NRLP is state-owned since it is part of App State and must be regulated by the utilities commission.
Avoided cost, put simply, is a calculation of money an energy utility is saving by buying electricity from one of its solar customers instead of the energy providers it usually buys electricity from, which in the case of NRLP is Carolina Power Partners.
Rory McIlmoil, senior energy analyst for Appalachian Voices, said the nonprofit believes NRLP is not calculating its avoided cost fairly so that solar customers are losing out on financial benefits.
While solar customers buy electricity from NRLP at the same price any other customer does, McIlmoil said they receive less money for the energy they are producing. Right now, McIlmoil said NRLP has a "buy-all, sell-all" system that exacerbates how much money solar customers are losing out on.
An important part of the avoided cost calculation that McIlmoil said NRLP isn’t compensating its solar customers for is distribution and transmission costs. NRLP doesn’t produce energy itself — it purchases electricity from Carolina Power Partners and pays distribution charges to companies like Blue Ridge Energy to use its distribution network, the wires and infrastructure which actually deliver energy to customers. According to McIlmoil, when NRLP buys electricity from its solar customers they avoid paying those extra distribution charges to other parties, and that cost should be added to the avoided cost calculation.
McIlmoil said that NRLP’s avoided cost structure is making it so that solar customers aren’t getting fair prices for the energy their solar panels are producing, and furthermore that the pricing makes solar not financially appealing, or feasible, for many potential solar customers. He said he realizes the scope of these arguments may seem small — 12 residential solar customers, along with NRLP’s three solar accounts on App State’s main campus — but the pricing structure could, and will, impact future customers.
“At current solar rates, New River customers have a good opportunity to fully recover what they’re investing in their solar system before that system has to be replaced,” McIlmoil said, but only if NRLP changed their pricing structure.
One option McIlmoil pointed to is net-metering, which is a system where customers get full credit on their bills for the energy they produce for their own use and reimburses them — at the same rate customers pay NRLP for regular electricity — for energy they put out on the grid.
With net metering, McIlmoil said NRLP solar customers could pay off the investment into their solar system over 20 to 22 years and still have about eight years, based on an estimated 25 to 30 year lifespan of a solar system, to save completely and generate financial benefit.
Originally, McIlmoil said App Voices was also intervening to argue against new administrative fees NRLP included in its filing — $8.25 and $25 monthly administrative fees that McIlmoil said hadn’t been in place for many years — that have since been eliminated from the filing.
Hayes said that App State originally submitted a joint filing with Western Carolina University, and the cost basis for administrative fees has not been updated in recent years.
“In an amended filing, these fees have been removed for NRLP and NRLP expects to propose a net billing rate in a generate rate case later this year, at which time such fees may be subject to change as approved by the NCUC,” Hayes said. Additionally, Hayes said that NRLP plans to incorporate a new customer-owned solar generation rate in that same rate case later this year.
There’s room, and hope, for change — Hayes said that NRLP is currently pursuing a cost of service study this summer, which will reevaluate prices. McIlmoil pointed out that NRLP said in its filing that with the cost of service study it may consider net billing as an option for solar customers, which Hayes confirmed NRLP expects to propose, and he said net billing could garner more fair compensation for solar costumes’ energy.
While pricing questions still remain in flux for the time being, residents of Boone looking to invest in solar face increasingly fewer obstacles from local permitting and ordinances. Recently, the town of Boone received the “SolSmart Gold” designation from the national SolSmart program which awards cities and counties for making it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar.
According to a press release from the town of Boone, the adoption of regulatory ordinances which clearly allow accessory solar energy systems in all zoning districts, the waiver of permit fees for those systems and participation in community conservations about the importance of alternative energy sources are all ways the town of Boone is making solar more accessible.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
