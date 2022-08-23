NONE_Musicals-Film-Series-logo-v.5._TEXT-OLai-01 (1).gif
ATHC - Wizard of Oz - Movie Still.jpeg

"The Wizard of Oz" was original released on Aug. 25, 1939.
ATHC - Wizard of Oz - Movie Still 4.jpeg

According to the U.S. Library of Congress, “The Wizard of Oz” is the most viewed film in movie history. 
ATHC - Wizard of Oz - Movie Still 2.jpeg

The Academy Award-winning MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) will lead off a month-long celebration of classic movie musicals at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with a 7 p.m. screening on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.