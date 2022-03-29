BOONE – The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved three different property actions as well as a new campus parking deck at their March 25 meeting.
The BOT unanimously approved a motion to build a new parking deck on campus next to the Holmes Convocation Center. The estimated cost for the project is $20 million and the goal is to increase parking on campus.
The 600 vehicle parking deck will support daily parking as well as parking for athletic and other university events. The site for the parking deck was originally approved in 2014, but the project was not “executed due to other constraints at the time,” according to the meeting materials.
Along with the construction of the parking deck, improvements will be made to the intersections at Rivers Street, Hill Street, Faculty Street and Blowing Rock Road for both car and pedestrian traffic. A potential pedestrian bridge/plaza from the new deck to the Holmes Convocation Center is also mentioned in the meeting documents as a potential part of the project.
The project will now go to the next board of governors meeting for final approval with a goal to complete construction and have the deck open by fall 2023.
The board also approved the release of a strip of land next to the Hunting Hills bridge so that it can be replaced and expanded, with room with a greenway trail. They also approved a letter of intent for the Blue Ridge Conservatory so that a greenway trail can pass through Appalachian State property, as well as the approval of a lease to secure space for the Appalachian State University Lab school in Elkin that will serve 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students.
Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts also summarized progress that the university has made over the past year.
She noted that as of the meeting, the university began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic 800 days ago.
“I am so proud of how our staff, faculty and students came together as a community to persevere,” Everts said. “Together we managed the most significant crisis our university has ever faced.”
Everts said that over the last two years, App State has donated nearly 20,000 meals for students and community members who were in isolation due to COVID-19, and that the university administered more than 7,000 vaccines to students, faculty and staff.
During her remarks, Everts also said that the new four-year veterinary technology program will begin in fall of 2022.
Also at the BOT meeting, members of the Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative, or ClimAct, were there in silent protest. Members held signs that stated different communities were being silenced. According to its website, ClimAct requests that the BOT starts taking action to serve the needs of community members who are most impacted by climate crisis. ClimACT has also held protests at previous BOT meetings
