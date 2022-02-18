BOONE — The App State Student Government Association, the Staff Senate and the Faculty Senate of Appalachian State University will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Belk Library Auditorium.
The topic of the town hall will be: Where is App State headed?
Specific topics to be address will include: 1) the university’s mission, 2) diversity and inclusion, 3) the university’s financial resources, 4) town-gown relations and 5) sustainability and climate change.
For the first time in the university’s history, the three organizations comprised of faculty, staff and students will co-sponsor an all-university town hall meeting, according to a press release. This meeting is designed to listen to the voices of the various constituencies that represent App State and the town of Boone that are neither elected or selected leaders of either the institution or the town.
While representative leaders will be present, the main objectives are the following: 1) to listen to a multi-constituency audience; 2) to collect their views and information to bring back to our governing boards; 3) strengthen the tradition and practice of shared governance and active democracy in a threatened era for democratic values.
Various speakers representing all three groups and the town will present a five-minute review of the issues embedded in these topics from their various perspectives. Audience members will then be encouraged to speak. A recorder will be in attendance.
This meeting can be accessed via Webinar Zoom at this link: appstate.zoom.us/j/91393646205pwd=Qy9uc09zdGpEdlFqLzhLd2p3Y2pFZz09
This meeting is free and open to the public.
Clarification: This story has been clarified to state the three organizations will co-sponsor the all-university town hall meeting as they are not governing bodies. Faculty Senate is an advisory body to the chancellor and Staff Senate is a consulting body, according to the university and the UNC Policy Manual and Article IV, Section 7.e. of the App State Faculty Handbook. Article IV in in the handbook states the Faculty Senate will “act as an advisory committee to the chancellor on behalf of the faculty.” App State’s Staff Senate mission states in part “Staff Senate shall be a consulting body representing the voice of staff among administration, faculty, and the campus community. Staff Senate will represent Appalachian State University staff at the UNC System Staff Assembly.”
