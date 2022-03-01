BOONE – Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in an email on Feb. 25 that Appalachian State University would no longer require face coverings for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus beginning March 7.
The town of Boone is lifting its face mask requirement beginning March 7.
Federal and State guidelines still require masks on public transportation and in health care settings. With those guidelines, face coverings will continue to be required on the AppalCart and in Student Health Services.
Everts stated that these changes came about “after considering campus and local data and seeking guidance from state and local public health experts — and in accordance with recent decisions and guidance from the UNC System and town government officials, as well as local public schools.”
Everts stated in the email that those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a face covering at their discretion and/or upon the advice of their medical provider.
Everts also announced that unvaccinated students and employees are no longer going to be required to test weekly. Free walk-in testing will still be available three days a week on the university’s campus, and testing is available as needed in App State Student Health Services.
Everts stated in the email that App State’s COVID-19 response team will continue to work with individuals who have tested positive for COVID to provide them with isolation instructions, guidance and support. With current public health guidance, however, individual case investigations for close contacts of identified positive cases will no longer take place, neither by the university nor by local public health.
According to the email, 81% of on-campus students and 90% of employees are vaccinated.
Reporting off-campus positive test results is still a requirement for students, staff and faculty. The university will continue to provide instructions for isolation and offer support for those who have tested positive.
In the email, Everts reminded students, staff and faculty to remain home if feeling ill, monitor symptoms and contact a health care provider if there is concern about symptoms.
