BOONE — With COVID-19 cases surging in Watauga County, App State faculty are voicing frustrations over the handling of the pandemic at the university.
On Jan. 9, the night before the semester officially started, Rick Rheingans, a professor in the department of sustainable development who has also previously worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote an open letter to students.
“Like students, faculty have diverse perspectives on the pandemic,” Rheingans wrote. “However, I’m confident that we all are making a sincere effort to find the right balance that ensures quality education and a safe environment for you, the faculty, staff, and our broader community. Unfortunately, in many ways we are left to figure this out for ourselves because the university is failing to provide the leadership, guidance, and support that students, faculty, and the broader community need.”
Rheingans wrote that despite a “month of warning” there would be another surge, the university administration has “done virtually nothing to set us up for a safe, undisrupted semester.” Rheingans claimed there are many steps the administration could do like “requiring vaccines and boosters, providing better masks, better testing and tracing, clearer and more thorough quarantine requirements, clearer guidelines and support for faculty for dealing with student sickness and prolonged absences, and possibly beginning online temporarily to ensure an orderly semester.”
“It seems extremely unlikely, however, that the university will make any policy changes that protect us beyond the CDC’s minimal guidelines,” Rheingans wrote. “The Chancellor even refused to meet with faculty to discuss these measures and told Faculty Senate that the university’s safety officer would never take questions from faculty again. Given this leadership vacuum, the only hope left is us. You and me. Students and faculty.”
The next day, an email attributed to seven of the nine App State deans was sent to students that said it came to their attention that some faculty might be “sharing misinformation about university COVID safety protocols, procedures and decision-making that are inaccurate and potentially harmful.”
The email stated the definitive source for COVID safety protocols is the university’s COVID website. It also stated that students received four official university email messages that detailed COVID safety protocols for the Spring semester the week prior and, moving forward, they could expect two messages a week.
In a statement, App State Chief Communication Officer Megan Hayes said that there were “a few statements in the (Rheingans) email circulating to students that are untrue.”
Hayes said in a statement the first untrue statement was the claim in the email that the chancellor refused to meet with faculty to discuss these measures and told the Faculty Senate that the university’s safety officer would never take questions from faculty again.
“Chancellor Everts has been attending faculty department meetings at their invitation to discuss COVID-19 safety and any other items they wish to discuss with her since Summer of 2020,” Hayes said in a statement. “Routinely, the Director of Emergency Management attends these meetings, along with other members of her leadership team. Additionally, throughout the Fall 2021 semester, she held weekly meetings with representatives from Faculty Senate, as well as Staff Senate, Student Government, Department Chairs and Deans to discuss COVID-19 safety with the Director of Emergency Management and her leadership team. As noted by Provost Norris, these meetings will resume next week.”
The second point of contention App State claimed was not true was the statement in the email from Rheingans that stated “CDC guidelines on quarantine following exposure state that we should ‘test on day 5 if possible.’ A recent summary I received from the university left that out.”
According to App State, two emails were sent to faculty, staff and students regarding new CDC isolation/quarantine guidelines, which state everyone should get tested at least five days after exposure.
“The message to students from Deans sent on Jan. 10 was intended to ensure students are receiving factual information about the university’s COVID-19 response, particularly because some protocols and guidance, including CDC isolation and quarantine guidance, have changed since the fall semester,” Hayes wrote.
As far as steps Rheingans said the university could take, Hayes stated the university does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations, but the university is strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated, including boosters. Hayes also said the university is offering free COVID-19 testing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Isolation and quarantine requirements are determined by the CDC.
Faculty Senate Chair Louis Gallien said there’s a chasm in communication between the administration and faculty.
“Most of us believe that the best way to communicate is among stakeholders,” Gallien said. “But if you only see your stakeholders being one body, then you’re not practicing shared governance. I think for the chancellor, after her vote of no confidence, I think she kind of retreated, and basically felt that her responsibility for now until the time she retires, is the board.”
The no-confidence resolution passed on Aug. 17, 2020, with 23 in favor, 12 opposed and six abstentions.
“One of the problems is that we don’t communicate on a regular basis with the chancellor over issues that come up like this one,” Gallien said. “We think she would have asked us, we may have some better ideas, you know, or we can help you. I don’t want to make the decisions. And faculty don’t want to make decisions on their own. What we want is an advice-and-consent model, where you come to us and say what, here’s what I’m thinking.”
Gallien said the chancellor does meet with faculty groups, but he said it’s selectively and sporadically.
At Faculty Senate, Provost Heather Norris said App State Director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management Jason Marshburn indicated the number one challenge he is currently facing is the prevalence of misinformation. With that in mind, according to Norris, “Chancellor Everts has determined she will dedicate 30 minutes of each weekly meeting with the COVID-19 Council to addressing misinformation with university leaders representing faculty, staff and students. As she did in the fall semester, she will invite leadership from staff senate, faculty senate and student government, department chairs, as well as deans and representatives from Human Resources and other areas as needed.”
Michael Hambourger, faculty senate vice chair, said he feels there was better communication a year ago in Spring 2020.
“I think in my mind, the communication has gotten worse each semester,” Hambourger said. “I wish there’s clearer messaging and just better communication of sort of what expectations are on us to respond to students and how much flexibility we have to implement the best way to teach while keeping people safe.”
In a survey presented at Faculty Senate at its Jan. 10 meeting, 441 faculty members responded to a question asking if they believe “App State’s Covid protocols will allow the university to continue to function normally, in a manner that permits us to provide high-quality education to all of our students, without disruption, for the full Spring semester?”
Of the responses, 63.5 percent said “no,” 22.7 percent responded “maybe” and 13.8 percent responded “yes.” According to Hayes, faculty members did not share with Norris how many faculty members were sent the survey, nor did they share the raw data or any open responses with university administrators. The survey was neither distributed by nor vetted with the university’s Institutional Research team, according to Hayes.
Also at the Jan. 10 meeting, the senate passed three resolutions. One resolution stated the faculty senate would monitor “any evidence of administration retaliation against faculty and will pursue all appropriate means for addressing such retaliation.”
Another resolution urged App State “to suspend face-to-face classes (those that are able) for the next two weeks and implement the following COVID protocols (all of which had majority support in the survey):
- Providing and requiring the use of KN95, N95, or KF94 masks in all university buildings for all students and faculty;
- Requiring all students, regardless of vaccination status, to undergo testing prior to the resumption of classes;
- Developing improved contact tracing and quarantining systems;
After resumption of classes, the resolution stated that the administration should start
- Allowing faculty members full control over classroom organization and mode of delivery, including the flexibility to change these in response to emerging pandemic trends;
- Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for admission to all on-campus events;
- Requiring more regular testing for all unvaccinated/unboosted students, faculty, and staff.
In the statement, Hayes urges “people who have questions to utilize campus resources, and not to speculate.” Anyone with questions about COVID-19 safety guidance should contact the university’s Environmental Health and Safety & Emergency Management Department at safety@appstate.edu or 828-262-4008. Faculty who have questions about classroom management should, per their faculty handbook 2.8(f) and (g), work with their department chairs to determine the best course of action.
