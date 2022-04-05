HICKORY — Access to education and a limited growth opportunity in Boone were key themes on April 5 during Appalachian State University's "Legislators Tour" of its new Hickory campus. Even so, the economic development impact of the new public university to the region, centered in Catawba County, may eventually overshadow everything else.
With only 17 percent of 25-44 year-olds in Catawba County having earned a bachelor's degree, and only 12 percent and 9 percent in neighboring Caldwell and Burke counties, respectively, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts hinted at opportunity if only area residents had greater access to a high quality public institution.
“App State was founded to increase access to education for those in the ‘lost provinces’ of North Carolina," said Everts in her opening remarks to almost three dozen legislators and city officials. "Today, we are the premier public undergraduate institution in the Southeast, a thriving university of nearly 21,000 students that remains true to this mission... We see this Hickory campus as an important means of continuing our mission through the 21st century and beyond.”
Everts was quick to point out Hickory's many assets that make it the ideal site for App State's expansion.
“Just a short drive from Boone, Hickory has a highly rated library system, expansive cultural offerings, excellent interstate, rail and air access — all very close to this building — and the city is also focused on preparing a workforce for the future," she said.
The building to which Everts was referring is the former corporate headquarters of Corning Optical Communications, a subsidiary of NYSE-listed Corning Corporation. At six stories tall and nearly 226,000 square feet, the building is larger than any academic building currently on the App State campus in Boone, including the 203,000 square-foot Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences. The building sits on roughly 16 acres of land that includes opens spaces, a cafeteria, and approximately 700 parking spaces.
“Until November of last year, when App State purchased this building, Hickory was the largest metropolitan area in North Carolina that did not have a public university campus. This building is now officially the largest academic space owned by App State, and several of the members of my leadership team and I have been regularly working from this building for several weeks," said Everts
Everts noted that the growth potential is limited and that the university has been looking for areas that have growth capacity and market potential for both on-campus as well as online programs. The acquisition of the Hickory campus site in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area not only aligns with App State's mission to increase access to higher education, but also with the larger University of North Carolina Strategic Plan priorities of:
- Increasing the number of rural and first-generation students who attend and graduate from App State while also increasing the diversity of the university population.
- Serving the needs of North Carolina by increasing the critical workforce credentials in the fields of health professions, teacher education, science, technology, engineering and math.
If App State wanted to have an economic impact on a new region of western North Carolina, the university chose the right site, ready-made for development. With frontage along U.S. Hwy. 321, the building and acreage is less than two miles from Hickory Regional Airport and just four miles away from Interstate 40. It is mere minutes from downtown Hickory and two regional hospitals and only a short drive from the new North Carolina School of Science and Math campus in Morganton, scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
Nick Katers, App State's Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Management, led the legislator group on a tour of the first, third and top floor of the building. Seemingly always at Katers' elbow was North Carolina Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, the representative of District 111 (Cleveland County), along with District 96 Representative Jay Adams (Catawba County) and Blowing Rock-based Representative Ray Pickett of District 93 (Ashe, Watauga counties), asking questions. In leading the tour, Katers said that while some of the interior offices would remain, much of the floorspace would be converted into large classrooms with advanced technology and upgraded, modernized lighting and plumbing. Katers said that when the renovations are finished the building will accommodate approximately 1,000 students at any one time.
When Corning vacated the building, almost all of the interior furnishings were left behind. Katers said that while some of the fixtures might be used either at the Hickory campus or possibly used in Boone, he was probably looking a recouping value by selling much of it at auction.
Everts told the group of legislators and media representatives that the property was purchased at a bargain: just $1 million. She said that with an investment of $20 million (for renovations), the university will build the value of the property to at least $90 million.
"As you are leaving the building today, be sure to look across 17th Street to the parking lot and beyond. The potential for expansion in the future is evident, and the opportunities are limitless for App State to continue the mission we have had since 1899 to increase access to higher education.”
As a commercial real estate broker by trade, Adams, the District 96 representative for Catawba County, knows a thing or two about real estate value and what App State's initiative means to his constituents.
“For something like 30 years," Adams said in following Everts' opening remarks, "we’ve wondered in Hickory how we can keep our young people, what kind of opportunities would there be for young people in Hickory, and one of the things that was always brought up was if we had a state-supported college in Hickory, that would be the silver bullet. This is it, that silver bullet.”
“There’s so much enthusiasm in Hickory for this facility," Adams added. "And I do believe what Appalachian is going to find here is a community that is very innovative. It’s competitive. It’s entrepreneurial. There’s a lot to be learned from this area. It’s a very special place.”
House Speaker Moore ended the formal tour with some observations while standing outside the Chancellor's office on the fifth floor (It is a 6-story building with one floor of basement).
“The opportunities for so many North Carolinians to have access to education is something that we need to continue to expand," said Moore. "This being present in Hickory — I can think of no better use of this facility.
“This is really a treasure … this has to be one of the deals of the century. So for the taxpayers wondering about the use of tax dollars, this gets an A-plus. This is absolutely incredible," Moore concluded.
Purchased in November 2021, some operations have already moved into the Hickory building and Chancellor Everts and her staff are making frequent use of their offices.
For Everts, App State's expansion to Hickory fits with her recent activities. In 2018, she was a commissioner and co-chair of the Higher Education Task Force for myFutureNC, a statewide commission on educational attainment. The commission set a goal to ensure that 2 million North Carolinians have a high quality credential or post-secondary degree by 2030.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are 371,000 people living in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morgan metro area, with roughly 160,000 of those in Catawba County. More than 14 million people live and work within a three-hour drive of Hickory.
While App State is a 4-year institution, the nearby Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson, and Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton are all within a 30-minute drive of the new App State campus. All three are also partners in the Aspire Appalachian Co-Admission Program, which provides a seamless pathway for students enrolled at the community colleges to complete their degrees at App State.
