BLOWING ROCK — It is not quite Blowing Rock's version of a 'yellow brick road' but after substantial delays it is almost completed. More than five years in the planning, negotiating, adapting and creating, the sidewalk to Bass Lake is just about done. Any additional traffic stoppages or delays should be minimal as the construction crews complete the cement work and fencing enhancements.
"I think the sidewalk will prove to be a great asset to Blowing Rock," said town commissioner Albert Yount, "and for both visitor as well as local resident. It connects what is a federal property that is the National Park Service's Cone Manor Estate with our town property, particularly downtown and Main Street."
The approximately $1.3 million project, for which 80 percent of the funding came from an Eastern Federal Lands Access Program (EFLAP) grant of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal High Administration and 20 percent funded by the town of Blowing Rock, was complex from the beginning. Not only did the path of the sidewalk adjoin a federal highway (U.S. 221), but it required negotiations with property owners for right-of-way across private lands and negotiating past underground water, sewer and storm water lines.
In the middle of the project, of course, there has been the pandemic, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, some of which are ongoing.
"When all is said and done, this is a phenomenal partnership between the federal government and the local community," said Mayor Charlie Sellers. "Even though it was first proposed about eight years ago, our patience is now rewarded. This has been needed for quite some time."
Town manager Shane Fox confirmed that the only remaining work is the installation of two fence panels near Susie Greene's property.
"They were two panels short, so we had to buy two more," said Fox. "Given the supply chain issues with just about everything these days, it may not be until spring that those get installed. Even though it was a long time coming, this turned out to be a pretty good project, especially as complex as it was in getting the right of ways."
Fox reported that the project, thought not on time as originally scheduled, was within budget. Country Boy Landscaping was the lead contractor and did the water and sewer work, said Fox, while Greene Construction was subcontracted to do most, if not all of the flat work and pouring the cement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.