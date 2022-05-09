BLOWING ROCK — Although the New River Conservancy planted just short of a million plants and shrubs along 104.1 miles of stream since 1998, the organization is just getting started. That was the central message of executive director Elizabeth Underwood, Ph.D., on May 9 at The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock's weekly luncheon hosted by Meadowbrook Inn.
Underwood outlined the key components of the New River Conservancy mission: "Protecting the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed." She stated that the organization's strategic priorities include expanding outreach development, engaging government agencies regarding policy and advocacy, and collaborating with colleges and universities with science and research.
The New River Conservancy dates back to 1976, during the Gerald Ford presidential administration, when the American Electric Power Company threatened to put a dam on the New River, to generate hydroelectric energy. A groundswell of protests in three states through which the New River and its primary tributaries run, culminated in President Ford signing legislation designating the New River as a National Scenic River as it coursed through North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Underwood went on to explain the various activities undertaken by NRC.
- River cleanups
- Restoration projects
- Water quality monitoring
- Land stewardships (including 41 conservation easements)
- Land acquisitions (currently own three properties, working on acquiring 180 acres in Virginia)
- Hosting the New River Symposium, a biennial event to be held in 2022 in West Virginia
Of the river cleanups, Underwood noted that during one event they picked up enough trash to match the size of a blue whale, which can weigh almost 200 metric tons and is the largest species of animal to ever exist, according to a 1956 article about blues whales published in Scientific American.
She went on to describe the NRC's partnerships with Blue Ridge Conservancy in the Middle Fork Greenway development and the riverbank restoration as the river passes by the Blowing Rock water treatment plant, on the northern outskirts of town. In her Powerpoint presentation, she showed photographs of the erosion undercutting the riverbank, saying, "If we don't stop this, pretty soon it will be eroding underneath that $58 million water plant building."
Underwood also asked a rhetorical question about pollution material that poses the biggest challenge for the New River, to which the answer is "silt."
"The amount of silt, which is just wet dirt, that flows downstream into Chetola lake is unbelievable," said Underwood. "It causes the depth of the lake and other low spots to get shallower and warmer, which is not good for the aquatic life."
When asked, the NRC executive director said that there had been some early discussions about riverbank restoration upstream from the lake, but like other potential projects, was highly dependent on grant availability.
Underwood briefly discussed future projects of NRC, including river access, trails, campsites, and gravel parking lots, as examples.
In closing, the former Fort Smith, Ark. Rotarian said that NRC needed the public's help in three ways that don't cost anything except a little bit of time:
- Keep trash out of the river
- Tell the NRC story, letting people know the work they do, and
- Follow and share NRC's social media efforts
Joining Underwood in representing the New River Conservancy was its board chairman, Mike Connor, a former civil and environmental engineer, now retired. He spent 24 years as a civil engineer in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Captain. He followed that up with a 12-year career working for Appalachian State University as head of all campus facilities, helping the university gain national recognition as a leader in sustainability.
Inasmuch as the New River winds through three states, NRC's organization headquarters are in Ashe County, more centrally located at 1 N Jefferson Ave, Ste D. West Jefferson, NC 28694. Phone: (336) 846-6267.
Other highlights of the May 9 meeting of Blowing Rock Rotary including the recitation of a poem by guest Rotarian Harvard Holden, from Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Grasping the U.S. flag, he recited the poem about the meaning of the red, white and blue, as well as the flag taken as a whole.
In other business, it was reported that the scholarship committee had reviewed 31 applicants for this year's two awards, and selected the two to be recognized at the Watauga High School senior awards ceremony.
Horse show chairman Jim Clabough reminded all that the deadline for getting program ad copy in is nearing, preferably with payment accompanying the insertion order. President Jim Zellner explained that with fewer club members this year, everyone has to plan on taking multiple horse show gate assignments for all three weeks of the horse show, including the Saddlebreds in June and the two weeks of Hunter/Jumpers the last week of July and the first week of August.
