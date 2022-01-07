BOONE — The Watauga County Agricultural Extension Office is asking residents to avoid tree topping and reconsider how they maintain their trees.
Tree topping, removing the top stems and branches of trees, is a common practice that is widely misunderstood, according to extension office horticulture agent Paige Patterson.
“When you’re cutting into the top, all of the branches, all the buds underneath, they shoot up and you get all this growth coming from one point,” Patterson said. “The end of the branch is not where the tree has the ability to heal, so eventually that starts to rot.”
Sometimes the practice can be counterintuitive, Patterson said. While homeowners may top trees because they are worried about branches that could fall on their houses, Patterson said that weaker branches grown from topped trees pose a large risk to houses since they are more likely to break.
Homeowners aren’t always the ones topping trees. Many landscaping companies also top trees, Patterson said, on their own or at the request of property owners. Certified arborists, people trained in the cultivation of trees, often work for these companies, but Patterson said they aren’t always on site and supervising landscapers who may not be familiar with the drawbacks of tree topping.
“The myth is that limbs cut at indiscriminate areas on the branch,” Patterson said, but in reality only the branch collar, which acts like a shoulder between a branch and a tree trunk, can heal itself.
Beyond harming tree health, Patterson said tree topping can make trees aesthetically less pleasing. Although tree owners may top the trees to get a desired look to the tree, Patterson said that trees lose their natural shape after topping.
“The tree tends to want to replace its lost wood, so it’ll form what are called water sprouts where those branches will shoot up eight to 10 feet in a year and just be pretty straight up,” “Patterson said.
The solution, Patterson said, is pruning. Pruning should be done when needed, not simply every spring like when many people do it. Reasons to prune, according to Patterson, include training young trees, removing water sprouts, managing growth and size, increasing light under the canopy and improving safety.
Patterson recommends tree owners consult a certified arborist with questions about tree maintenance and for advice on issues like pruning.
Rob Reynolds, a certified arborist who holds a masters in tree physiology, owns Green Valley Arborist in Todd. He said that he doesn’t top trees, but he has many customers ask for the service.
“It’s very common, part of it is lack of education. As far as customers go, it’s what their parents did or what they see their neighbors doing, so they think that’s the right thing to do,” Reynolds said. His company assures they’ll get the desired results in a different way.
Reynolds said one method his company uses is called “reduction pruning,” which reduces the height of the tree and addresses his customers’ most common concern, which is that trees will get too tall and damage their houses.
Reduction pruning follows a set of guidelines, Reynolds said, so that arborists aren’t cutting branches indiscriminately. For example, not pruning more than 20 percent of the total leaf area, cutting back to a limb that is at least one-third the diameter of the limb they are cutting, among others.
While it’s not an option for most land owners, Reynolds and Patterson both suggested that landowners planting trees have the opportunity to choose trees keeping in mind the desired height, location and other attributes of the tree so that less pruning or maintenance is needed later.
For tree owners looking to learn more, Patterson is hosting a virtual tree pruning seminar from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 20. This class will be followed up by an in person demonstration outdoors at a later date when the Watauga County Extension Office can find a window of weather suitable for an outdoor class.
To register for the online class, visit bit.ly/3qFG2NA.
