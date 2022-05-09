WATAUGA — Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were added to Watauga County’s total after North Carolina moved to an electronic death certificate system.
The additional deaths among Watauga County residents were added on May 4 and the identified deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31, according to AppHealthCare.
According to AppHealthCare, 68 Watauga County residents have died from COVID-19. Of the 68 deaths, 48 were positive with COVID-19 from a PCR test and 20 were positive from an antigen test, according to AppHealthCare
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced May 3 that it added 1,146 additional deaths that occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31 with COVID-19 noted as the cause on the death certificate and with a positive COVID-19 test.
Prior to the new electronic reporting system, deaths on North Carolina’s COVID-19 dashboard have been reported through physicians or hospitals and through case investigation by local health departments.
“The electronic reporting system will help us identify deaths more systematically and better track the impact of COVID-19 over time,” said ClarLynda Williams-DeVane, Ph.D., Director of the State Center for Health Statistics, in a press release. “Beyond COVID-19, SCHS relies on death reporting for the tracking of cause-of-death information and identification of significant trends in public health.”
On May 6, AppHealthCare released its monthly update on COVID-19 in Watauga County.
According to AppHealthCare, there were 182 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County between April 28 and May 4. The majority of cases in Watauga County are among the 18 to 49 year old age range, according to AppHealthCare.
As of May 3, NCDHHS reports that there were two outbreaks in Watauga County at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge and at a facility on Brook Hollow Road in Boone, according to the NCDHHS.
The Foley Center reported 11 COVID-19 cases among staff and 14 cases among residents. NCDHHS also reported 11 COVID-19 cases among staff and 47 cases among residents at the facility on Brook Hollow Road as of May 3.
Fifty-six percent of Watauga County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19, while 33 percent of the population has had one additional booster as of May 4, according to NCDHHS.
In its monthly update, AppHealthCare reported that it anticipates the FDA will will review and discuss data from Moderna and Pfizer in June for vaccines for younger children under 5 years of age.
“Based on the recommendation from the FDA, the CDC will also need to recommend the vaccine’s use for this younger population before it can be administered,” AppHealthCare stated. “We will wait to learn more as the data is reviewed and recommendations are made.”
According to AppHealthCare, vaccines offer the best protection against severe outcomes due to COVID-19, but treatment options are available to decrease the risk of hospitalization and death. Any treatment should be recommended by a health care provider and requires a positive COVID-19 test. For more information about available treatment options and to find a treatment location near you, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/what-to-do-if-you-feel-sick.
For a list of local testing options and at-home testing information, visit apphealthcare.com.
