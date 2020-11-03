BOONE — The local public health department is urging community members not to let down their guard amid declining COVID-19 numbers over the past few weeks.
"Looking over the past few weeks, we have continued to see a decrease in trends for active cases and those who are in quarantine," AppHealthCare stated in its weekly Situation Update, dated Oct. 30. "Given the spike in cases we experienced a few weeks ago, we urge everyone to not let up on the actions we can take to continue to slow the spread in our community. These metrics are fragile and we must keep up the work to ensure they continue to go in the right direction."
AppHealthCare reported 66 active cases among Watauga County residents on Nov. 3, compared with 70 active cases on Oct. 27. Watauga’s total case count was 1,829 as of Nov. 3, an increase of 70 cases over the total reported as of Oct. 27.
Appalachian State reported 23 active cases on Nov. 3, down from 25 active cases as of Oct. 27. App State’s cumulative case count was 1,111 as of Nov. 3, which is 24 more than the total reported on Oct. 27.
Any App State student or employee living on campus or in Watauga County is counted in AppHealthCare’s numbers for Watauga. Appalachian State also includes students and staff who are residing in other counties in its reported numbers.
Sixteen Watauga residents have died due to COVID-19-related complications, AppHealthCare reported as of Nov. 3. Thirteen of the county’s 16 reported COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation, and one occurred at the Foley Center. Both are nursing facilities.
As of Oct. 30, AppHealthCare reported 32 active clusters (five or more cases that are linked) and outbreaks (two or more cases that are linked) in Watauga County, with most associated with organizations or residence halls at Appalachian State or student apartment complexes. Although many of the clusters reported no active cases as of Oct. 30, “an outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later,” AppHealthCare stated.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 263,883 as of Oct. 27, with 4,211 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Oct. 27, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 1,214, according to NCDHHS.
