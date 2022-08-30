Lee Harper Vason

A professional dancer, Lee Harper Vason is featured artist at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 4, as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.
Lee Harper Vason 2

Lee Harper Vason loves to paint dancers, including this one whose subject is one of her professional dance mentors.
Lee Harper Vason - grace

Dance is never far away from Lee Harper Vason's consciousness, even while exhibiting at Edgewood Cottage through Sept. 4 as one of the featured artists in Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.
Lee Harper Vason - holding dancer

Did we mention that Lee Harper Vason loves dance AND art? She is a featured artist through Sept. 4 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Lee Harper Vason - barn

Lee Harper Vason's family members have close relatives with farms in rural Georgia, so she has an affection for barns — and painting them.
Lee Harper Vason - terrace

Lee Harper Vason treasure the view from the terrace at the family's Gideon Ridge home, which has been in the family for several generations.
Lee Harper Vason - sunset

Sunsets hold a special place in the heart of artist Lee Harper Vason, who always can find different colors. She is featured artist through Sept. 4 at Edgewood Cottage in the Artists in Residence series.

