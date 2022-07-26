BLOWING ROCK — Photographic artist Dot Griffith has led an adventurous life, traveling a good part of the world on her way to settling in Linville. Fashion photographer, architectural photographer, archive preservationist for Arab royalty... and it all started when she was 12 years old.
Griffith is one of this week's featured artists at Edgewood Cottage, exhibiting through July 31 in the Artists in Residence series produced and hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. Her exhibit is called, "Thirst" — and the images of various flowers were shot on a flatbed scanner.
But these aren't just any old flowers. They are showing signs of age and decay.
"I take the flowers and put them on a flatbed scanner," Griffith explained. "I put them on the glass surface of the scanner, work with the arrangements or would be the composition, scan them, then work with the images in the computer. I choose to use flowers that have begun to deteriorate. They have decayed a little bit. I think they are beautiful as they begin the process of dying."
Aging flowers are not her only subjects of death.
"Lately, most of what I do is find the beauty in life's final stages. More recently, I have been shooting dead birds," she explained.
Depending on Griffith's composition, the viewer might sense a story in much of what they see.
"I have an environmental priority, too," said Griffith. "I use to shoot with Appalachian Voices some, especially in work I did relating to the coal industry. So I have gotten very involved with environmental issues. In looking at these images of flowers, I thought to myself, 'Wow, these flowers are really thirsty.' So I named the whole show this week, 'Thirst.'”
Ultimately, Griffith's current fascination with "the beauty of life's final stages" seems to be driven by her environmental consciousness.
"Environmentally, these images should make us think about what is going on in the world with water. Particularly in Avery County where I am based, as we get more and more people moving in, it makes me wonder if the powers that be have done an environmental impact study on the water supply. How many people can we support? Is there enough water to accommodate the number of people moving into our High Country communities? It has just gotten more and more crowded," she said.
Griffith lamented the High Country's growing populations.
"When I first moved to Banner Elk, there were 800 full-time residents. I liked it until it got more and more crowded. Then I moved to Linville, further into the woods," she said. "A lot of people are moving to the High Country from urban environments after the COVID-19 pandemic, thinking it is a more rural, open air environment, but what they are doing is making everything up here more urban and destroying the 'ruralness.'"
Before concluding that Griffith has a fixation on morbid subjects, we dug a little further into her personal and artistic background.
"I got interested in photography when I was 12. My friend's boyfriend, Martin, was 14 or 15 and he had a darkroom set up in his family's basement," Griffith said. "I was curious about how prints were made from negatives and he taught me. That experience sealed the deal for me. I was hooked on photography. Once I got in the darkroom, I spent years and years and years there."
Griffith recalled that she started out growing up in Charlotte, but soon moved to Baltimore.
"Of course," she pointed out, "there is a connection between Blowing Rock and Baltimore. The Cone sisters who split their time between Blowing Rock and Baltimore were among Elliott Daingerfield's greatest patrons."
Griffith was sent to St. Timothy's, a girls boarding school in Baltimore when her mother was working on a PhD at the Peabody Conservancy, then got a job with the (President Jimmy) Carter Administration in Valdosta, Georgia.
"Valdosta had zero things to do for teenagers," Griffith said, with a laugh. "There was trouble to be had, so off I went to St. Timothy's. It really was a great opportunity and I got to be head of my high school yearbook (think photos)."
Then it was back to Georgia — and to the university.
"I was at UGA when Herschel Walker was there as a star running back. I got to meet him, but all I really remember is he had a really big, thick neck," she recalled. "At Georgia, I studied photography and that department was best known for its pinhole photography, with some of the foremost pinhole photographers in the world."
After graduating from Georgia, Griffith said she headed for New York City — and then found work with Arabian royalty.
"I ran all over NYC trying to get jobs. I made ends meet as a photo assistant all over New York until I got a full-time job with a fashion designer. I worked there for a year before getting a job photographing for the Aga Khan IV, in England."
Griffith explained that in the southern Arabic countries, there used to be a lot of beautiful architecture. After striking those massive oil reserves and all the money pouring in, she said that the elaborate, ornate, beautiful Moorish architecture was torn down and replaced with new modern buildings, like we see in Dubai.
"Aga Khan wanted a photographic history of that area of the world," said Griffith. "Well, the British soldiers who were originally stationed there had little Brownie cameras and they sort of illegally took pictures of all of these old structures, as well as street scenes. Khan wanted negatives for all those pictures created and the soldiers’ images were archived in Oxford, England. My job was in Oxford, taking pictures of the pictures, creating negatives at the Middle East Center there. I didn’t actually go to the Middle East because they would not have allowed a woman to do what I was doing in-country. When the opportunity came up to go to Egypt to do the same thing I was doing in Oxford, they wouldn’t hire me. They hired a man."
After her stint in Oxford, Griffith said she was awarded an internship in Italy, through the University of Georgia.
"My internship was as a teaching assistant in Italy. Then, I returned to New York and worked for really, really great architectural photographer. I learned a lot and that experience solidified my love of studying and photographing architecture. He helped me so much. We traveled all over the country and even spent a month in Italy, shooting Palladian villas and all kinds of stuff," Griffith said.
New York, Atlanta, the High Country, Baltimore... In different periods of her life, it seemed as if Griffith was connected.
"I ended up back in Hotlanta after that, sharing a studio with another artist. I stayed in Atlanta for the next 10 years, met my husband, and then we moved up here. Throughout my life, I started out doing fashion photography, then moved on to architecture, which I shot for a living for a long time, and then I moved to the mountains. I kind of put photography on the back burner, raised my kids, and now I am back to it," said Griffith, with a certain happy gleam in her eyes and smile.
Visitors to Edgewood Cottage can view Griffith's latest work through July 31. The cottage on Main Street, next to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and across Ginny Stevens Lane from Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The artists are happy to answer questions and all of their exhibited work is available to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.