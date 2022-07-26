Dot Griffith

A well-traveled fashion and architectural photographer, Linville-based Dot Griffith is one of the featured 'Artists in Residence' through July 31, at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.
Dot Griffith 2

One of the scans of flowers showing signs of age, arranged and captured on a flatbed scanner by photographer Dot Griffith.
Dot Griffith 3

After growing up in Charlotte, Atlanta and Baltimore, Dot Griffith traveled and worked extensively in New York City, London, and Italy before finally settling in Linville.
Dot Griffith 4

Dot Griffith's 'Thirst' series of images is being exhibited through July 31 as part of the Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage.
Dot Griffith 5

Dot Griffith sees beauty in the final stages of life, she says, such as in this image on display at Edgewood Cottage through July 31.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.