BLOWING ROCK — The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Town of Blowing Rock invite the public to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed Blowing Rock History Walk.
A Ribbon Cutting for the History Walk will be held at 4 p.m. on June 1 in Mayview Plaza in Blowing Rock. In recognition of the opening of the History Walk, the Town of Blowing Rock proclaimed that June 1 shall be “Blowing Rock History Day” at their April 11 council meeting. After the Ribbon Cutting, all are invited to the History Day Celebration at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock.
The History Walk was funded and constructed by a public/private partnership among the Town of Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. The walk, which is handicapped accessible, begins in Mayview Plaza adjacent to Main Street and features 21 History Stations. It is approximately ¼ mile in length.
“We are excited to open this wonderful new trail during NC’s Year of the Trail,” said Tom O’Brien, president of the Blowing Rock Historical Society. “The History Walk will be a significant venue for folks interested in heritage and culture, and will create a greater connection between Main Street and beautiful Broyhill Park.”
The walk follows Laurel Lane into Broyhill Park, and goes around Mayview Lake. The History Stations are prominent bronze plaques featuring relief images and narratives of events, people, and places in Blowing Rock history. “Our history can be quite entertaining, and the history walk was carefully designed to tell engaging stories,” Tom adds. “Each station will also have a QR code that will direct people to the Blowing Rock Historical Society website for ‘back stories’ that amplify the narratives on the plaques.”
As a new cultural and educational attraction, the Blowing Rock History Walk will be a welcome addition to Blowing Rock’s many other attractions for residents and visitors alike.
