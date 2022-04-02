BOONE — Milliseconds and a fraction of an inch don't seem like much, but in the National Football League they can make the difference in completing a pass, making a first down, scoring a touchdown, being successful on a field goal attempt — ultimately, they make a difference in whether a team wins or loses a football game. And in this day and age, having an edge in the pursuit of winning football games is big business.
It is a team's collection of individual athletes who shave off those milliseconds or extend the extra inch. That's why dozens of NFL scouts and coaches make one or more pilgrimages to hundreds of college and university campuses every year for the schools' respective Pro Day events. Before that, they have probably already scoured the purported "cream of the crop," those athletes invited to perform at the pre-draft NFL Combine, in Indianapolis this year, March 3-6.
For the top graduating football players at every school, Pro Day is an opportunity to take a first step in fulfilling what for most was a childhood dream: a chance to make an NFL team's roster by either getting drafted or offered an undrafted free agent contract.
Whether at the Combine or a college-specific Pro Day, the event is the penultimate "meat market." The athletes are measured, weighed, and interviewed, as well as made to jump, run, twist, turn, and pass or catch the best they have ever done before. Some of the drills are standardized for all athletes, like the 40-yard dash, and each player's performance is compared against the marks posted by others in their position group. Some of the drills are position-specific.
Even at the March 31 Appalachian State Pro Day, the whole affair was run by the NFL. The scouts and coaches know what they are looking for in terms of speed, quickness, agility, overall athleticism, and skills. The university's athletic staffers are there, but simply to support the NFL guys.
Thirteen App State football players got that chance in front of scouts and coaches from 26 of the 32 NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Minnesota Vikings.
The only teams not represented were the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The players participating in App State's Pro Day this year and their positions (alphabetical order, by last name):
- Madison Cone (defensive back)
- Thomas Hennigan (wide receiver)
- Baer Hunter (offensive line)
- D'Marco Jackson (linebacker)
- Shaun Jolly (defensive back)
- Kaiden Smith (defensive back)
- Caleb Spurlin (fullback/defensive line)
- Chandler Staton (placekicker)
- Xavier Subotsch (punter)
- Corey Sutton (wide receiver)
- Demetrius Taylor (defensive line)
- Jalen Virgil (wide receiver)
- Malik Williams (wide receiver)
It is an accomplished group of candidates, almost all a part of the Mountaineers' 52-14 record, three Sun Belt Conference championships, an additional Sun Belt East Division title, and four bowl wins as a team in the last five seasons, thanks to the contributions of the listed players.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL NOTES
D'Marco Jackson
For Jackson, Saturday's session was a second go-round after having been invited to the NFL Combine. Jackson has been widely hailed as the Mountaineers' most likely to have his name called when the NFL conducts its annual draft, April 28-30. After tying for his all-star team's lead in tackles at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Feb. 5, Jackson performed well at the Combine. He posted the eighth best time in the 40-yard dash among 23 premier linebacker candidates in Indianapolis. For Pro Day, he posted respectable times in the 3-Cone drill (7.19) and 20-yard shuttle (4.29) that compared well with the leaders in Indianapolis.
Wide Receivers
Jackson may have been the most highly regarded candidate among the App State prospects trying out on Pro Day, but one of the more intriguing storylines was the quartet of "super senior" wide receivers: Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams, and Jalen Virgil.
Sutton's participation was limited due to what university officials described as a recent injury in training, but Hennigan, Williams and Virgil were at full strength. Given that App State is traditionally a run-first offense and that the offense, including this quartet of "super senior" WRs, has had so many weapons, none of the four produced eye-popping, individual stat lines to be among the FBS leaders, even though their names are scattered around the App State record books. So, for them, Pro Day was a special opportunity to show off their speed, quickness, strength, and athleticism.
Virgil had one of the more impressive performances, running the 40-yard dash in 4.37, broad jumping 10-feet, 10 inches, and with a vertical leap of 36.5 inches. His 40 time was the best of the day, as was his standing broad jump, and his vertical leap was only matched by cornerback candidate Shaun Jolly.
Virgil also recorded 19 reps in the bench press of 225 lbs., which is a rare feat for a wide receiver. Overall, his testing performance underlines why he has appeared on The Athletic's "Freaks List" for college football in each of the last four years. Importantly for Pro Day, in passing drills he made a shoestring catch on a deep throw and showed good route running ability.
Only six of the 32 wide receivers at the NFL Combine posted 40-yard dash times faster than Virgil's 4.37 and only five of the WRs at the Combine posted better broad jump distances. His 36.5 in the vertical leap would have placed ninth at the Combine and he would also have placed in the top 10 in the 3-cone drill.
In the bench press, Virgil would have placed second, one rep shy of the top mark put in by Northern Iowa receiver Isaiah Weston and 5 reps better than the third place Combine finisher. His 4.35 in the 20-yard shuttle would have been good enough for sixth place at the Combine.
During testing, Williams exhibited the kind of quickness that enabled him to get good separation from defenders during the 2021 football season to make several key catches. He posted some of the top times in all of the running drills, including a Pro Day best in the 20-yard shuttle, 4.19 seconds, which would have placed him third at the Combine among the 32 WRs invited to Indianapolis.
Hennigan's 4.28 in the 20-yard shuttle would have tied for fourth in Indianapolis. The Greensboro native was a star performer for the Mountaineers from the first time he stepped onto the field as a freshman, setting the school record for most career receptions (242) and No. 2 in career yards for a receiver (3,124), and No. 4 in career receiving TDs (23). At 6-1, 210 lbs., his workmanlike ("Throw it my way and I'll catch it") career performance is worthy of the attention he is getting as a candidate for the next level.
Chandler Staton
Saturday's rainy, windy weather conditions were challenging for placekickers, but Chandler Staton made field goals of 55 and 60 yards, and just missed on a 63-yard attempt with a crosswind. Staton made a case for being drafted during his career, finishing as No. 5 in FBS history with 464 kicking points and No. 3 in extra points thanks to a prolific App State offense that scored touchdowns. He is the App State career leader in points scored (464), field goals (64), field goal percentage (79.0 percent, making good on 64 of 81 attempts). In 2021, he was a semifinalist for the coveted Lou Groza Award and first team All-Sun Belt, making 20 of 21 field goals and 57 of 57 extra points for a SBC leading 117 points scored.
Demetrius Taylor
Taylor's 27 bench press reps matched the best of the Combine recorded earlier in March by Oregon EDGE rusher (and widely predicted draft first rounder) Kayvon Thibodeaux, so certainly the strength is there. An All-Sun Belt first team honoree in each of his last three seasons, Taylor finished his college eligibility at No. 4 in career QB sacks (26.5) and gained national attention in 2019 against North Carolina when he became the first FBS player this millennium with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble return for a TD, and an interception in the same game.
Shaun Jolly
Jolly tied Virgil for the best vertical leap at 36.5 inches and was a close second in the broad jump at 10-feet, 4 inches. He ran a respectable 4.50 in the 40-yard dash. Jolly earned first team All-Sun Belt honors in each of his last three seasons, during which he poached six INTs, recorded 25 passes defended, made 112 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles. In 2021, according to PFF data, he allowed just 19 receptions and no TDs while being targeted 40 times by opposing offenses.
Kaiden Smith
Smith blazed to a 4.18 shuttle time at Pro Day and recorded a 7.2 in the 3-cone drill after posting a 4.69 40 time and leaping 10 feet in the broad jump. Smith was a 2-year starter at strong safety, totaling 135 tackles in those 22 games and earning All-Sun Belt recognition both years. A Lawrenceville, Ga. native, Smith suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a spring practice session in 2021, but returned six months later to start the full slate of Sun Belt Conference games. A journalism major, Smith has already written for several publications and co-host a podcast with teammate Thomas Hennigan. He was one of the Mountaineers' several "super seniors" in 2021, choosing to come back for one more year of eligibility after delivering the commencement speech (virtually) in 2020 for the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
Baer Hunter
Hunter may have one of the best NFL names, especially if he gets to play for the Lions, Vikings, or Packers — all division rivals of the Chicago Bears. A three-time All-Sun Belt selection, including first team in his last two seasons, Hunter arrived at App State as a defensive lineman but transitioned to the offensive line in 2017. Although he spent his first years at right guard, he showed his versatility in moving to center before the 2021 season. In 2021, he captained an offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. For Pro Day, Hunter benched 25 reps at 225 lbs. broad jumped just short of 9 feet, and ran the 40 in 5.15, which is moving his 300-pound body pretty quickly and would have placed him in the top half of the 50 offensive line candidates at the Combine. His 25 bench press reps would have placed him 8th among the Combine candidates for offensive line.
Caleb Spurlin
Spurlin was one of the more inspiring stories at Pro Day after being a two-year starter as a defensive lineman but realizing that he probably has a better shot at the NFL as a fullback. He came to the Mountaineers with a resume that included playing six different offensive positions in high school, as well as playing several positions on defense. He was a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile player and earned All-Sun Belt honors in 2020 and 2021. With 24 bench reps, Spurlin was the third best Mountaineer in the strength department after Taylor's 27 and Hunter's 25.
Madison Cone
A graduate student who transferred from Wisconsin to App State for his final year of eligibility, Cone is a Kernersville, N.C. native who finished 2021 with 25 tackles (20 solo), four pass breakups, and one tackle for loss. He made two starts at free safety against nonconference opponents, but then was moved to cornerback against nationally ranked Coastal Carolina (No. 14) and played every defensive snap in the Mountaineers' 30-27 upset win. For Pro Day, he ran a respectable 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.
