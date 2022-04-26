BLOWING ROCK — Missiles had destroyed their residences. At 13 degrees Fahrenheit, huddling around a makeshift firepit manufactured from a cutaway steel barrel and burning wood scraps from the debris all around them provided a measure of warmth for Ukrainian refugees lucky enough to find this place. Even still, they glanced nervously skyward, wondering when the next bombardment would come.
The Russian onslaught on the people of Ukraine left millions homeless. The United Nations estimates suggest that more than five million have fled to neighboring countries Poland, Hungary, and Moldova, among others. Some seven million more have been displaced, moving from their home towns and cities in the north, east and center of the country to presumed safety, seeking refuge with friends and relatives in other parts of the country. Some are simply living desperately in the heart of danger, camped out in subway tunnels, basements, and underground infrastructure.
Although Samaritan's Purse has worked in 132 countries since it began in 1970, a major focus at the moment and probably for some time to come is in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
"We often deal with the aftermath of trauma, wherever it is around the world," Sam McGinn, the Samaritan's Purse chaplain told The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock on April 25 at The Meadowbrook Inn. "And, right now, Ukraine is suffering from trauma overload."
McGinn reported to the Rotarians that Samaritan's Purse had boots on the ground in Ukraine within hours of the Russian invasion prompting the conflict. Within just two weeks of the Russian troops' advance, the Christian-based nonprofit with operations around the world but headquartered in the High Country had set up an emergency field hospital on the outskirts of Lviv.
"We now have more than 250 people in-country providing medical treatment, food and other supplies," said McGinn. "We have set up one large hospital in an underground parking structure, below a shopping mall. The mall provides us with a small measure of protection, even if is not perfect. That hospital has so far treated over 7,000 victims."
McGinn said that much of the medical care is being provided by the Samaritan's Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team, or DART. He said that while some of the healthcare professionals are volunteers, the doctors on the DART team receive a stipend for their efforts.
McGinn added that Samaritan's Purse has set up another clinic in neighboring Poland and multiple outpatient clinics around Ukraine.
"Since the beginning, we have shipped 260 tons of medical supplies and 280 tons of food to Ukraine," said McGinn. "It has become a massive undertaking."
The Samaritan's Purse chaplain has several roles with the non-profit organization headquartered in Boone and its international training center in Blowing Rock, with another campus just a half-hour away in Wilkes County. One of McGinn's roles is speaking to community organizations, like Blowing Rock's Rotary club. The last time he spoke to the Rotarians was via Zoom, about a year and a half ago.
Although the Boone landing strip near the Samaritan's Purse headquarters is long enough, McGinn explained that it is not wide enough for their air freight operations, which originate largely out of the Wilkesboro airstrip.
"We have 21 aircraft, including a DC-8 and a 747, as well as three helicopters," said McGinn. "The cargo jets are based in Greensboro."
McGinn said that Samaritan's Purse is working alongside church partners from inside Ukraine, as well as from neighboring Moldova. Besides food, Samaritan's Purse is delivering water, hygiene kits, blankets, winter clothing, and other important items for refugee families, working alongside the church partners to get urgent relief to those in the greatest need.
Samaritan's Purse has a partner network of more than 3,000 churches in Ukraine and Moldova.
"Americans have been overwhelmingly generous during this time," he said.
Toward the end of his presentation for the Rotarians, McGinn played a brief video of conditions in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion began in the midst of winter, there were images of people suffering in the cold, the video reporting a temperature of 13 degrees Fahrenheit. People were boarding trains with as many belongings as they could carry. Some appeared to wander aimlessly, unsure of where they might go to escape the bombing, homes destroyed.
Interviews with nurses and doctors reflected the individuals' calling as Christians to use their skills to help the Ukrainians, even at their own risk.
"During these times of trauma," said McGinn, "we need to treat them and feed them, but we also want to provide hope for something better in the future."
