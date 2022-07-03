Flyover

Blowing Rock's 4th of July Paradeon July 2 featured a flyover by a vintage U.S. Army bi-plane.

BLOWING ROCK — Uncle Sam’s chest was bursting at the seams. Norman Rockwell smiled from his grave. Even Elvis made an appearance for the occasion.

Democrats, Republicans, and all the “unaffiliated” — that now outnumber both major political parties in North Carolina — set aside any petty differences to celebrate America the Beautiful. It was, in fact, the grandest of grand 4th of July parades in Blowing Rock on July 2.

H C Moretz, Jr.

Former U.S. Army infantryman during World War Ii's 'Battle of the Bulge' H.C. Moretz, Jr., received a thunderous ovation all the length of Main Street for Blowing Rock's 4th of July Parade on July 2.

More than 80 entries offered patriotic entertainment aplenty for the thousands upon thousands of parade watchers lining Main Street, some 30 deep on both sides of the street.

Celebrating early

Some 4th of July Parade 'performers' didn't quite know what to make of it all on July 2, in Blowing Rock, but still reveled in the excitement.

There were no marching bands playing John Philips Souza’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” but that was just about the only thing missing. A solemn color guard from Blowing Rock Fire District paced the front. Mayor Charlie Sellers and his wife, Deatra, led a mini-parade of local, county, and state politicians, some incumbents and others their challengers. As is customary, Sheriff Len Hagaman headed up a posse of deputies on horseback.

Huge parade crowd

The Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade crowd was massive, but well-mannered in their enthusiasm.

There were cloggers, dinosaurs, poodles, and even a rubber ducky. Construction companies, real estate brokers, wine shops and other businesses joined a multitude of non-profits, from Blowing Rock Garden Club and Blowing Rock Women’s Club to Safe Harbor, Horn in the West and Watauga Humane Society.

“Hutch,” the Humane Society’s mascot, delighted young and old alike with a break-dancing exhibition, still in costume, that was a “Flashdance” worthy performance. On the abrasive street surface in the middle of the Main Street and Sunset Drive intersection, it was a good thing Hutch was sporting his protective fur. The traffic signal light might have been flashing red, but he was all go-go-go.

Hutch

For the Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade on July 2, the Watauga Humane Society's mascot, 'Hutch.' entertained all with a breakdancing routine in the center of the Main Street at Sunset Drive intersection. Good thing he has that protective fur coat between him and the abrasive street surface!

Several characters from Toy Story made their appearance, thanks to the Calvert family. Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato Head, Little Bo Peep, Woody, Wheezy, Sergeant… kids surged well beyond the crowd control barriers to get closer to their favorite characters to the point that emcee Tracy Brown was prompted to remind parents and grandparents to rein in the little ones.

Up close and personal with Appalachian Natural History Museum for the 4th of July Parade

Fresh from coming out of hibernation at Doc's Rocks and Appalachian Natural History Museum at the Tanger Outlets, dinosaurs roamed the streets of downtown Blowing Rock on July 2 for the 4th of July Parade, making friends with modern day 'creatures of the wild.'

Local resident Chip Perry was behind the wheel of one of his many vintage autos, a Fiat fit for a 4th of July picnic harkening back to those days when “a surrey with the fringe on top” was all the rage. As he held a pet boxer between himself and the steering wheel, Perry held a sign, “Shop at Village Thrift” in support of the Blowing Rock Women’s Club scholarship program, which awarded $75,000 in college scholarships in May for the coming academic year. The club's largesse results from community donations and the resale of that "recycled" merchandise to shoppers coming from near and far.

Bobby Ball

For decades, former member of the board of commissioners, Bobby Ball, rode up and down Main Street as the 'town clown' in the 4th of July Parade, much to the delight of young and old alike. In recent years, she has 'retired' to a seat atop a Mercedes convertible, piloted by husband George.

At the end of the parade, Emergency Services Director Kent Graham and sidekick Doug Beach waved to the crowd and tipped their caps from the front seat of Blowing Rock’s original fire truck, dating back to around 1926. It was fully restored in 2015, according to earlier news reports in The Blowing Rocket and Watauga Democrat.

Speaking of old times, one of the highlights of this year’s parade was the appearance of H.C. Moretz, Jr., a U.S. Army infantryman in World War II, including his service at the "Battle of the Bulge." With the introduction of parade emcee Tracy Brown noting that Moretz was part of “The Greatest Generation,” a term made famous by former newscaster Tom Brokaw, the crowd within earshot gave Moretz a rousing ovation as Brown, appropriately, urged them on. It was a poignant and special, unscripted moment.

Fireworks display - Ava Cutlip

Teen vocalist Ava Cutlip is wearing her own fireworks this 4th of July, as seen here in the Blowing Rock parade down Main Street on July 2.

At just a little more than an hour long, the July 2 edition of Blowing Rock’s 4th of July Parade was grand, inspiring, and entertaining. If anyone arrived beforehand thinking that Rockwellian Americana no longer existed in these United States, they left knowing for sure that they had been mistaken.

Getting around

Some guys just know how to get around for a 4th of July Parade down Blowing Rock's Main Street, on July 2.
Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear was ready to take all comers to defend his Toy Story pals during the Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade, on July 2.
Toy Story

The 'Toy Story' entry by The Calvert Family was a hit with the kids during the Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade on July 2.
Ducky Regatta

Sam Garrett, executive director of Casting Bread, was on hand to promote his upcoming Ducky Regatta, July 30, in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock Garden Club

After being 'watered' during this 4th of July Parade skit, flowers suddenly bloomed in unison on July 2. The Blowing Rock Garden Club is responsible for many of the colorful flowers that adorn Blowing Rock in the spring, summer and fall months.
Chip Perry

During the 4th of July Parade on July 2 in Blowing Rock, local resident Chip Perry supports the work of the Blowing Rock Women's Club Village Thrift Shop, the operation of which resulted in $75,000 in college scholarships awarded in 2022.
Jenny Miller

She's been Janis Joplin and one of the backup dancers to Gwen Dhing's Tina Turner in Groovy Nights, but a gold-sequined Uncle Sam may be a bit of stretch, even for Jenny Miller during the 4th of July Parade down Main Street on July 2.
Mayor Charlie Sellers and wife, Deatra

Mayor Charlie Sellers and wife Deatra were all decked out in red, white, and blue for the occasion: the 2022 Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade on July 2 that drew thousands of spectators to view more than 80 parade entries.
Poodle

Blowing Rock 4th of July celebrants come in all sizes, shapes and species.
Parade crowd 2

Photographers found the parade crowd as a target rich audience for capturing special images on July 2 for Blowing Rock's 4th of July Parade.
Captain Golfer

Is that Rick Mattar under that naval officer's hat, golf club in hand?
Elvis

'Elvis', AKA Emily Nichols was in rare form down the parade route on July 2 in Blowing Rock.
Kent Graham

Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham tips his cap to the crowd, with Doug Beach alongside in Blowing Rock's first fire truck. It dates back to 1926 and was fully restored in 2015, according to earlier news reports in the Watauga Democrat and The Blowing Rocket.
Bye Bye

The daughter of a Blowing Rock fireman waves as the fire truck passes, the last float in the 2022 Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade, on July 2.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.