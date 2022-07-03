BLOWING ROCK — Uncle Sam’s chest was bursting at the seams. Norman Rockwell smiled from his grave. Even Elvis made an appearance for the occasion.
Democrats, Republicans, and all the “unaffiliated” — that now outnumber both major political parties in North Carolina — set aside any petty differences to celebrate America the Beautiful. It was, in fact, the grandest of grand 4th of July parades in Blowing Rock on July 2.
More than 80 entries offered patriotic entertainment aplenty for the thousands upon thousands of parade watchers lining Main Street, some 30 deep on both sides of the street.
There were no marching bands playing John Philips Souza’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” but that was just about the only thing missing. A solemn color guard from Blowing Rock Fire District paced the front. Mayor Charlie Sellers and his wife, Deatra, led a mini-parade of local, county, and state politicians, some incumbents and others their challengers. As is customary, Sheriff Len Hagaman headed up a posse of deputies on horseback.
There were cloggers, dinosaurs, poodles, and even a rubber ducky. Construction companies, real estate brokers, wine shops and other businesses joined a multitude of non-profits, from Blowing Rock Garden Club and Blowing Rock Women’s Club to Safe Harbor, Horn in the West and Watauga Humane Society.
“Hutch,” the Humane Society’s mascot, delighted young and old alike with a break-dancing exhibition, still in costume, that was a “Flashdance” worthy performance. On the abrasive street surface in the middle of the Main Street and Sunset Drive intersection, it was a good thing Hutch was sporting his protective fur. The traffic signal light might have been flashing red, but he was all go-go-go.
Several characters from Toy Story made their appearance, thanks to the Calvert family. Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato Head, Little Bo Peep, Woody, Wheezy, Sergeant… kids surged well beyond the crowd control barriers to get closer to their favorite characters to the point that emcee Tracy Brown was prompted to remind parents and grandparents to rein in the little ones.
Local resident Chip Perry was behind the wheel of one of his many vintage autos, a Fiat fit for a 4th of July picnic harkening back to those days when “a surrey with the fringe on top” was all the rage. As he held a pet boxer between himself and the steering wheel, Perry held a sign, “Shop at Village Thrift” in support of the Blowing Rock Women’s Club scholarship program, which awarded $75,000 in college scholarships in May for the coming academic year. The club's largesse results from community donations and the resale of that "recycled" merchandise to shoppers coming from near and far.
At the end of the parade, Emergency Services Director Kent Graham and sidekick Doug Beach waved to the crowd and tipped their caps from the front seat of Blowing Rock’s original fire truck, dating back to around 1926. It was fully restored in 2015, according to earlier news reports in The Blowing Rocket and Watauga Democrat.
Speaking of old times, one of the highlights of this year’s parade was the appearance of H.C. Moretz, Jr., a U.S. Army infantryman in World War II, including his service at the "Battle of the Bulge." With the introduction of parade emcee Tracy Brown noting that Moretz was part of “The Greatest Generation,” a term made famous by former newscaster Tom Brokaw, the crowd within earshot gave Moretz a rousing ovation as Brown, appropriately, urged them on. It was a poignant and special, unscripted moment.
At just a little more than an hour long, the July 2 edition of Blowing Rock’s 4th of July Parade was grand, inspiring, and entertaining. If anyone arrived beforehand thinking that Rockwellian Americana no longer existed in these United States, they left knowing for sure that they had been mistaken.
