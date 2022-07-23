Symphony by the Lake - Oscars

Presenting sponsor Hendrick Luxury Group had their gazebo appropriately decorated for '80 Years of Movie Music,' the theme for the July 22 'Symphony by the Lake' at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Symphony of the Mountains playing national anthem

A soldout crowd for 'Symphony by the Lake' stood and sang, 'The Star Spangled Banner,' as Cornelia Laemmli Orth conducts both the crowd as well as the Symphony of the Mountains.
Cornelia Laemmli Orth

Cornelia Laemmli Orth conducts the Symphony of the Mountains during the 35th Annual Symphony by the Lake in Blowing Rock, on July 22.
Symphony by the Lake

Like many of the Symphony by the Lake patrons on July 22 at Chetola Resort, Mark Miller of Blowing Rock couldn't resist capturing the moment when the Symphony of the Mountains orchestra played a Star Wars medley. 'Let the force be with you,' Mark.

