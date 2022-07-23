BLOWING ROCK — It always makes for a great photo opportunity, standing behind the Symphony of the Mountains orchestra, camera aimed at the baton of director Cornelia Laemmli Orth waving dramatically to and fro — with a sea of colorfully-garbed people ringed by white patron tents in the background. And, if we are lucky, we our captured image catches a man in blue reverently placing right hand over his heart in the background, while the orchestra proudly trumpets, “The Star Spangled Banner.”
On July 22, we were lucky, not because we got that shot but because we were a part of everyone in and around the grounds of Chetola Resort, captivated by magical music on what can only be described as a Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce summer’s eve. Of course, what else should we expect from the 35th Annual Symphony by the Lake?
The 2022 edition of Symphony by the Lake featured a cinematic theme: “80 Years of Movie Music.” Many Oscar-winning movies have proven memorable. Combine great acting and directing with remarkable music scores and the films, Oscar-winning or not, grow iconic.
In short, they become unforgettable. Even decades after the movies are brought into the public marketplace, while standing in a supermarket, shopping mall or train station, a Muzak, Pangora, or some other music distribution platform transports us to outer space, the jungles of Vietnam, the OK Corral, the hills of Austria, the streets of New York City — well, it could be to any number of Planet Earth locations that have been the subject of a moviemaker’s creativity.
The Symphony by the Lake playlist didn’t disappoint. Much the opposite. After the opening rendition of John Stafford Smith’s “National Anthem” (that prompted one audience member to shout out, “The best ever!” before sitting back down), Orth & Co. company took us to Vietnam in the 1960s, where a U.S. air calvary squadron played Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” on helicopter-mounted loudspeakers during an assault on a Viet Cong-controlled village. Wagner’s piece was first performed as opera in 1870, but arguably brought into the hearts of the masses when used as psychological warfare against the Viet Cong and motivation for the American troops in Apocalypse Now (1979).
Even if the many silver-haired folks in the Symphony by the Lake audience were not fortunate enough to catch Mary Martin’s Tony Award-winning performance in the 1960’s original Broadway production, they were surely captivated by Julie Andrews as she danced across the hills of Austria in the film adaptation of The Sound of Music, singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s title song. Under Orth’s capable direction, the Symphony of the Mountains’ rendition echoed across the hills of Blowing Rock on this Friday night, stirring up memories of not just the Von Trapp family’s escape from Nazi oppression, but many other lyrical favorites of the day, such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain.”
Friday’s symphony featured Chris Coletti, a guest soloist on the trumpet. Coletti is currently an Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Ithaca College in New York but, according to the evening’s playbill, “… was thrust onto the world stage when he joined Canadian Brass at age 22. He toured the world for 10 years with the group from 2009-2019, performing over 1,000 concerts in many of the finest concert halls in the world, and has been heard by more than half a billion people on countless live TV programs and radio broadcasts.”
Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto Movement 3” was the fourth piece on the program. The third movement of Haydn’s classic has been featured in the popular Netflix TV series, Squid Game. With Coletti driving the instrument, Haydn’s music came to life as a clarion call, rippling across the still waters of Chetola Lake.
Leonard Bernstein passed away in 1990, but his best-known work was the musical, West Side Story, performed on both the stage and the silver screen to rave reviews (and awards). During the overture played by Symphony of the Mountains, arranged by M. Presson, if you closed your eyes you could see the street gangs clicking their fingers in unison and preparing for a rumble before the music transitioned to more romantic, then hopeful tunes from the movie soundtrack, including “Tonight” and other iconic melodies.
As the orchestra played "Libertango" by Astor Piazzolla, visions of Harrison Ford and Emmanuelle Seigner dancing in a dark Paris bar came to those who saw 1988’s Frantic.
If the last number before intermission was not the most iconic of the evening, it was surely one of the most memorable. A Star Wars medley by John Williams, arranged by James H. Burden, had folks looking around for their lightsabers, ready to take on Darth Vader in a galaxy far, far away.
After the break, the evening of overtures continued with Alan Menken’s piece celebrating The Beauty and the Beast of stage and screen.
The 1986 film, The Mission, featured a much younger cast of emerging stars that included Robert de Niro, Jeremy Irons, and Liam Neeson. They were not among the award winners that year for their performances in a movie that was Oscar-nominated for Best Picture. Ennio Morricone, the composer for the main musical theme of the movie, Gabriel’s Oboe, was recognized with an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score, but also brought home the hardware for his work in that same category at the Golden Globe Awards.
Perhaps letting the audience members catch their breath before the stirring last half of the second set, the orchestra slowed things down with pianist-composer Steve Sensenig’s “Epilogue (You Only Thought I Was Done).” Then they picked up the pace with Elmer Bernstein’s theme from the Western classic, The Magnificent Seven. While listening, it was hard not to picture Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, James Coburn and Charles Bronson in their shoot-em-up cowboy garb with six-shooters and Winchesters a-blazing against those bad hombres.
A few years ago, John Williams arranged “50 Years: A Salute to Film Composers,” celebrating half a century of Oscar-winning songs, piecing together snippets of the original music. Everyone listened intently as Symphony of the Mountains played the arrangement, seeing if they could remember the movie soundtracks from which the music came. They were iconic names, including Casablanca (“As Time Goes By”), Citizen Kane, the 20th Century Fox “Fanfare,” Star Wars (main title), SeaHawk, Spellbound, Titanic, Psycho, The Pink Panther, Exodus, Out of Africa, Dr. Zhivago, Bridge Over the River Kwai, Patton, Rocky, The Magnificent Seven, The Natural, Cinemo Paradiso, The Godfather, E.T., and Gone With the Wind. It was five-plus minutes of moviegoer bliss.
As per Symphony by the Lake tradition, the orchestra closed out the evening with inspirational fare, including Charles Fernandez’s “Soldier’s Farewell,” the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, Coletti’s trumpet arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” and then John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” accompanied by pyrotechnics to suit the occasion.
It was a beautiful, memorable evening in Blowing Rock, to be sure, one that left people already anxious for next year.
