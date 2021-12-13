BOONE — It took almost 3 minutes for the Blowing Rock girls basketball team to find the bottom of the net in the title game of the Watauga Middle School Girls Basketball Championship tourney at Lentz Eggers Gym on Dec. 13, but once they did, there was very little Cove Creek could do to stop the onslaught. The Rockets won going away, 27-14, and it wasn't even that close.
With a pressing defense designed by Blowing Rock head coach Libby Warren and assistant coach Cailey Haas, the No. 1 seed and undefeated Rockets stifled any thoughts that the Raiders had of keeping it close, much less winning. The score at halftime: 15-0. Early in the third quarter the advantage swelled to 17-0 before Cove Creek got on the scoreboard for the first time. By that time, most of the Rockets' starters were on the bench.
Against a smattering of mostly Blowing Rock 6th and 7th graders, Cove Creek battled back to 8 points in the third quarter and 6 more in the final stanza, but were never really a threat.
"We haven't seen Cove Creek since the first game of the regular season, so we really didn't know what to expect," said Warren. "We beat them 23-12 in a fairly ragged game for both sides in that first matchup. We have put in some new stuff since then, but we didn't know what new strategies they had put in nor how much they might have improved over the course of the regular season. Obviously, they made it to and through the semis, so we knew we had to play our best."
With the lopsided scoring, Warren and Haas were able to clear their bench and let every player on the roster onto the court for the championship matchup, even though many of them had seen little or no court time during the regular season. Of the 14 players on the roster, 6 of them got on the scoreboard.
The Rockets were led by point guard Paige Shuman's game-high 10 points, Savannah Duvall's 6 points, and 8th grade forward Mattie Durham's 5 points. The athletic Durham also proved to be a force in rebounding, on both ends of the court. Her offensive boards provided her teammates with numerous second chance opportunities.
Although scoring and rebounding prowess were instrumental in the Rockets' win, the real difference maker was the team's pressing defense, constantly disrupting Cove Creek possessions and creating turnovers. One of the most impressive individual performances, defensively, was by Hannah Graham, who poached at least five steals on the night. Although she failed to convert any of the fast breaks into points, her anticipation and quickness to the ball were show stoppers.
"I was just reading how the player with the ball was committing," Graham said in explaining her anticipation and timing, "then just letting my reaction time and speed take over."
When asked about her failed fast break layups, Graham laughed and said, "I have to work on that!"
One of the surprise performances of the night was by diminutive guard Kate Rex, who burst onto the scene in the second quarter as a bundle of raw energy. While not yet very disciplined in her approach to the game, against Cove Creek she proved disruptive, defensively, made a basket from near the top of the key in the second period and came close on others.
Asked afterward what it felt like to get in the game so early and play with the starters, Rex smiled broadly and said, "It was great! I'm ready for next year already!"
With the tournament title under their collective belts, the Blowing Rock girls team secured their second trophy of the 2021 season. Undefeated, they also won the regular season championship.
SCORING
Cove Creek
- Emma McGuire (8 points)
- Rylee Mitchell (4)
- Emma Raymond (2)
Blowing Rock
- Paige Shuman (10)
- Savannah Duvall (6)
- Mattie Durham (5)
- Kate Rex (2)
- Hannah Graham (2)
- Savannah Rogers (2)
