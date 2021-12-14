BLOWING ROCK — It carries a $22 million estimated price tag but, sustainable tourism consultant Roger Brooks said that his recommendations address all of Blowing Rock’s ills while emphasizing everything that is right about the “Crown of the Blue Ridge” village, including “… making Blowing Rock more about people than cars.”
Brooks’ observations came during his Dec. 8 final presentation at town hall after his six-month study and analysis of Blowing Rock tourism. At a cost reportedly approaching $80,000, Roger Brooks International was hired by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority to conduct the study.
Beginning in May and into the summer, Brooks and members of his team “secret shopped” Blowing Rock, compiling observations about the town experience from the viewpoints of resident, business owner, and visitor, from parking and traffic to wayfinding and other topics, as well as getting a feel for the many features, businesses, and attractions that make the village experience special.
In his late summer preliminary presentation Brooks declared, “Blowing Rock does not have an over-tourism problem, you have a parking problem.”
Brooks’ hiring came after the TDA board concluded that Blowing Rock might be experiencing over-tourism because of the seemingly large number of people in town and traffic congestion, especially on weekends.
Over the course of roughly 40 years, Brooks said, he conducted similar studies in more than 2,000 large and small municipalities all across the U.S. and internationally. Some of the jurisdictions were much larger than Blowing rock, many smaller.
After his Blowing Rock study, Brooks said, “All or almost all of the cities and towns across the U.S would love to have Blowing Rock’s problems, as well as its attributes.”
Brooks zeroed in on what many in town have professed for years — that we don’t have enough parking — but instead of just lamenting the parking shortage, he quantified it. He reported that there are close to 90 downtown businesses employing, on average, three or four people per business. Almost all drive to work. Then he physically counted all of the public parking spaces in town where employees as well as visitors can park their cars. Adding them all up, Brooks concluded that after employees found a place to park, it left fewer than 20 parking spaces in town for people coming into town to visit, to shop, and to do business.
“So a good amount of your traffic congestion is because people are driving around and around and around, looking for a place to park,” he said.
In his Dec. 8 presentation, Brooks outlined a 25-step plan for solving most, if not all of the problems while highlighting the many features of beautiful downtown Blowing Rock. The planning for implementation must include staging the various steps, some of which included:
- Building a remote parking structure away from downtown with at least 400-600 parking spaces
- Initiating a shuttle service from the parking structure to downtown that runs every 15 minutes
- Making the Valley Boulevard and Sunset Drive intersection a true “gateway” to downtown, not just enhanced landscaping
- Hiring a professional firm to design, develop and install needed wayfinding signage around town
- Using the opportunity of having Main Street torn up to repair and replace water and sewer infrastructure to undergound the many utilities
- Taking control of Main Street from the U.S. 221 intersection (Mellow Mushroom and Speckled Trout) south to Valley Boulevard from the North Carolina Department of Transportation
- From the U.S. 221 intersection south, eliminating all parking on Main Street, widening the sidewalks to make the downtown center more pedestrian friendly, and implement other beautification measures (landscaping), as well as install other features such as bike racks and baby stroller “parking” areas
- Creating more elaborately designed intersections and crosswalks that will have a calming effect on Main Street traffic and a safer pedestrian experience
- Creating a downtown municipal business district but give the businesses paying the taxes an opportunity to determine where and how the revenue is spent
In his presentation, which is available online, on YouTube (search "Roger Brooks Blowing Rock" for links to all three presentations he gave), Brooks goes into detail about each of the above steps as well as others, including each step’s cost and in many cases how the costs can be offset by revenue streams, including federal and state grants. He also provided details on prospective public-private partnerships for some aspects, such as paid parking and parking structure management.
Reached after the presentation, town manager Shane Fox said, “The town council has its annual winter retreat coming up in January, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the board of commissioners and mayor to consider these recommendations. Since we have the Main Street water and sewer project scheduled for 2023, a lot of 2022 will undoubtedly be spent on planning for what things will look like when we put it all back together.”
It should be noted that Brooks' $22 million estimate for his plan does not include the cost of undergrounding— utilities and connecting them to downtown businesses. A specially formed committee of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is separately looking at options, cost and timing for undergrounding utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.