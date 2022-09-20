WATAUGA — A $6,000 grant from the College Football Playoff Foundation will go toward the Teacher Cadet program at Watauga County Schools.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott collaborated with App State’s Reich College of Education on the grant application, which will go toward the Teacher Cadet program. The check was presented to a group from WCS and App State on Sept. 16.
The Teacher Cadet program was recently started at WCS to encourage talented high school students to pursue a career in teaching, according to Elliott.
In Watauga, Elliott said they will start with a student club to help students explore teaching as a career.
The program is a collaboration with the College of Education’s Public Schools Partnership and Watauga High School. The PSP is a collaborative organization made up of all the school systems and lab schools in the region supported by App State, according to Elliott.
The program started in 1997, but a version of it was recently started in Watauga County Schools.
The grant will fund a student leadership conference for Teacher Cadet participants from across the Northwest North Carolina region to come together at App State.
“I am so grateful for our close relationship with the College of Education, and celebrating our teachers seems like a natural way to celebrate the University and the teachers who work so hard to make our community such a special place to live,” Elliott said in a statement. “All these teachers are heroes in my book, and they deserve to be recognized in such a huge way.”
