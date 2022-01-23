BLOWING ROCK — First, the Memorial Park playground got a much needed makeover. Now, the rest of the park can be renovated and enhanced to match. Many describe Memorial Park as Blowing Rock's cultural centerpiece.
An ambitious plan to enhance and renovate Memorial Park in downtown Blowing Rock received a major boost this week when confirmation arrived that a $500,000 grant from the Parks and Recreation Trust Authority was approved with the recently adopted 2022-23 state budget.
Initially, the $1.2 million parks project failed in efforts to attract PARTF matching grant funding but, according to copies of communications obtained by The Blowing Rocket, additional funding in the budget received by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for its PARTF program enabled an expansion of the projects funded.
“The new state budget’s increased funding for parks and recreation will make more recreational opportunities available across the state,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “As we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina families need more parks, trails, greenways, and facilities to get outside and active.”
Approval for Blowing Rock's project was not included in the list of 14 local projects statewide when the initial PARTF grants were announced in September 2021, using the agency's recurring annual appropriation. However, an additional $13.6 million to fund 41 projects, including Blowing Rock's, was preliminarily approved in November. That approval was confirmed to Blowing Rock officials within the past week.
In a Jan. 14, 2022 confirmation email to North Carolina State Representative Ray Pickett that was forwarded to Blowing Rock town manager and parks and recreation director Jennifer Brown, Deans Eatman, Director of Legislative Affairs and Advisor to the Secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, described grant funding as "... transformative for communities across our state."
Brown subsequently communicated the news to town council and staff members with the reminder, "... the total project cost is $1.2 million. The grant was for $500,000 and we have approximately $450,000 in bond money to match, and the remaining funds will be provided by TDA and ABC funds."
At the March 9, 2021 meeting of Blowing Rock town council, the then sitting board of commissioners guided the parks committee headed by Commissioner David Harwood to pursue "Option 2," which includes:
- New tennis and pickleball courts in Memorial Park
- Facilities west of the Memorial Park tennis courts, including walkways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
- New picnic area and shelter to the east of Memorial Park tennis courts
- New playground activity, most likely a climbing wall feature
- A new volleyball court in Memorial Park
- New shuffleboard and cornhole courts
- New and renovated restroom facilities in Memorial Park
With the apparent initial denial of the grant application, the committee had been exploring development of a less ambitious plan, including a reduction in new restrooms to be be built.
“There are a number of current recreational features of Memorial Park that have needed repair or renovation for quite some time,” said town manager Shane Fox on March 12, 2021. “From a health and safety standpoint, these improvements to Memorial Park are very important, as well as from an aesthetic perspective.”
