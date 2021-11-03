BOONE — The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct a limited, outdoors Veterans Day Commemoration at the Watauga Veterans Memorial on King Street due to ongoing COVID-19 limitations to large public gatherings. The gathering is at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The colors will be the Flag over the Memorial.
This 15th annual ceremony, usually held at the Boone Mall, will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a medley of patriotic music. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served.
Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ended seven months prior when the allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. Nov. 11, 1918, was considered the end of “The War to End all Wars” and dubbed Armistice Day. However, World War II and the Korean War occurred, so on June 1, 1954, Congress amended the commemoration by changing the word “Armistice” to “Veterans” so the day would honor all American veterans of all wars.
Veterans of military services have suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy, The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America state in a press release. They have dedicated a part of their life to the country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace.
Community members can join their neighbors to honor and lift up veterans Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Watauga Veterans Memorial.
