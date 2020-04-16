WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2020 Census is under way and more households across America are responding every day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over 70 million households have responded to date, representing over 48 percent of all households in America.
“If you’re among the nearly half of all the nation’s households that have responded already, thank you!” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said in an April 8 statement. “It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees; implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities; and to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment and social distancing practices.
Thomas Bouvier, a local Census recruiter, noted on March 31 that the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing to accept applications for temporary, part-time Census Takers, called enumerators, for the 2020 Census. Visit 2020census.gov/jobs to apply or email thomas.r.bouvier@2020census.gov for more information.
Once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
Beginning April 8, about 64 million households across the nation were to receive a paper questionnaire in the coming days.
Some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms in person will now receive a letter in the mail from the Census Bureau reminding them to participate, including many households in Puerto Rico. Even if households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form as soon as it is safe to do so. Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.
Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online or by phone, or they can return it by mail in the enclosed envelope. They can choose to respond online at 2020census.gov in English or 12 other languages, or receive assistance through language guides and videos available in 59 languages. When you respond online, use the Census ID from the letter or provide your address.
“Once you have responded, please encourage your family, friends and loved ones to complete the census too,” Dillingham said.
The public should respond for the number of people living at that address as of April 1. Responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home in person later this year.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important, and it’s key to shaping the future of communities. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency response, schools and bridges over the next 10 years.
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, or by paper through the mail.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
