BOONE — Emergency Fest returned to Boone with local emergency services and partner organizations teaching community members life saving skills and demonstrating the tools that professionals use to protect communities.
On Saturday, May 21, in the Peacock parking lot on Appalachian State University’s campus, local area fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, rescue vehicles, forestry vehicles, helicopters, bomb squads, the Watauga chapter of the Red Cross, New River Power Company and many more gathered for the community event.
In addition to bounce houses, train rides and a scavenger hunt, community members had the opportunity to learn how professionals respond in emergency situations and what they can do to prevent an emergency in their home.
Deep Gap Fire Department and Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department demonstrated a vehicle extrication. The Wilkes Bomb Squad demonstrated a bomb disposal and Appalachian Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport took off in a helicopter. Several local fire departments also taught children how to function a fire extinguisher and fire hose while medics taught families about car safety.
Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland said there was an excellent turn out for emergency fest with good attendance from fire, rescue and law enforcement.
He said he was excited to have emergency fest again after not having it for the past two years. He said there were lots of good demonstrations and reminders for the public and that he looks forward to seeing everyone again next year.
Popcorn and cotton candy were available with all donations going to the Firefighters Burned Children Fund.
Emergency Fest was sponsored by Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency services organizations and New River Tire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.