RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced June 15 that it launching an expanded COVID-19 screening testing program to support public, charter and private K-12 schools in protecting students and staff from the spread of COVID-19. The program will launch in fall 2021 and schools can register to participate beginning in early July.
“COVID-19 screening testing can help protect our school communities and help keep students in the classroom,” said Ann Nichols, state school nurse consultant at NCDHHS. “We encourage everyone, including students, to get vaccinated if they are eligible, but students under 12 don’t have that option yet. This testing program will help keep our schools safe and our students learning.”
Supported by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the program will provide participating schools with access to COVID-19 rapid tests and other testing options. Public school districts and charters will also have the option to receive financial support to hire additional school health team staff to facilitate the screening testing program and response.
A statewide vendor to provide COVID-19 testing services that follows CDC guidance will be available to all schools, public and private.
Scott Elliott, superintendent of Watauga County Schools, said the system is grateful to the CDC and the state DHHS for providing these grants.
“Watauga County has invested a lot of resources into ensuring that our schools are safe and healthy and that our students and staff are as protected as possible from the pandemic,” Elliott said. “We now have nurse coverage in every school due to federal stimulus funds and we were one of the first districts in North Carolina to offer rapid tests on site to students and school employees.”
Last year, Elliott said the school nurses administered approximately 850 rapid tests.
“We found that having a nurse in each school to help screen symptomatic students and to conduct fast contact tracing investigations was the most effective strategy in keeping our schools open and preventing outbreaks and clusters,” Elliott said. “We plan to apply for the state grant so we can afford to continue our nurse staffing and to maintain an adequate supply of free rapid tests. My hope is the grant can also help us with the training and materials necessary to conduct the laboratory verified PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests on site at schools.”
Elliott said the school system currently relies on AppHealthCare and other medical providers to conduct PCR tests.
Schools choosing to hire additional school health team staff through this program will be able to increase their ability to provide health services to students. This may include enhanced capacity for important services that regularly occur in schools — and have largely been interrupted during the pandemic — such as management of health conditions, hearing and vision screenings, vaccination support and connecting students to services that work to eliminate health inequities.
“We hope public schools will opt-in to the increased staff support,” said Ellen Essick, section chief, NC Healthy Schools at the NC Department of Public Instruction. “Today, not all public schools have a school nurse onsite. This means students are missing critical health supports, not only for COVID-19, but also for overall well-being concerns. We are thrilled that this expanded program gives our public school students and staff resources to ensure they can keep students healthy and learning in the classroom.”
This summer, NCDHHS will pilot the expanded COVID-19 screening testing program in several summer school programs and work with a team of community stakeholders in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.
“While I am encouraged that our local COVID-19 metrics are very low right now, children who are unvaccinated will continue to be vulnerable until the virus is eradicated,” Elliott said. “I do not anticipate that the state will mandate vaccines for students, so we must continue to do all we can to protect them. This grant will help us protect our students and staff through diligent screening processes that we know are effective.”
NCDHHS stated that registration for schools to participate in the program will open in early July. Information will be sent to superintendents this summer.
