The North Carolina Department of Transportation has recently passed a resolution dedicating a section of the new Highway 221 located in Ashe County for the late NC Senator Steve Goss.
The motion was adopted on June 10, by the the North Carolina Board of Transportation and signed by the board chairman Michael S. Fox and NC Department of Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette.
Goss was born in Warrensville, on Nov. 7, 1949, and attended Ashe Central High School. He would go on serve two terms in the North Carolina Senate, where he represented 180,000 constituents from Ashe, Alexander, Wilkes and Watauga counties and was instrumental in the fight for the expansion of the highway.
“I know he worked hard for everybody here, because he grew up here and he loved Ashe County. I know that he saw the importance, as far as economic improvement, of the highway being expanded but I also heard him talk about the difference in safety features between the small, winding highway we had vs. a big, nice four-lane,” said Rex Goss, nephew of Sen. Goss. “From an economic standpoint it improved transportation which directly affects whether we get industries to come here or not.”
The NC DOT plans on dedicating a five-mile section of US 221 from Windy Hill Road south to the Ashe and Watauga County line the Senator Steve Goss Highway.
“I would like to express my appreciation to the commissioners and the county manager for their part in this and for the legislature for approving it. The one thing I hate about it is that Steve is not around to see it take place because I know how hard he worked for it and he was very proud he was able to get it going,” said Steve Goss’s older brother, Dean Goss. “Steve was really dedicated to the job when he was in Raleigh and one of his top priorities was trying to get that four-lane built. He really worked hard at it.”
Aside from spending time as a NC Senator, Goss was a was an ordained minister who pastored at churches in Ashe County, and also spent several years teaching and coaching. Plans are currently in the works to erect signs along the designated section of highway which will be installed at a suitable times.
Dean Goss expressed his appreciation to town of Jefferson Alderman Charles Caudill as well as Ashe County Democratic Party Chairperson Melba Jones for their work in getting the highway dedicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.