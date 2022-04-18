Nancy Pollard Anderson Wines
April 20, 1937 - October 8, 2021
Nancy Pollard Anderson Wines was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away on October 8, 2021 at St Joseph Hospice Care in Lexington, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Mason Wines, brother, James (Cooter) Pollard, and granddaughter, Caroline Reynold Nancy was born in Bradenton, Florida on her Grandmothers dining room table, (her parents, James Stuart and Georgia Minerva Pollard are unable to confirm this). Nancy was a force of nature and often referred to as Hurricane Nancy. Always the life of the party, her stories were often embellished with colorful side stories that included song and dance. Throughout her life, Nancys language was peppered with oft repeated idioms. She lived by the credo Don't sweat the small stuff and effortlessly brought joy, humor and gratitude into her surroundings.
Growing up in Central Florida, Nancy was an original Aquamaid at
Cypress Gardens, performing in waterski shows and synchronized swimming in a Florida shaped swimming pool full of grapefruits. After attending Brenau College and the University of Florida where she was crowned Miss Seminole, Nancy married Bob Anderson and moved to Owensboro, KY where they raised their three children. It was in Owensboro that Nancys benevolent spirit and kind heart was felt throughout the community. An avid golfer and tennis player with a brilliant smile, Nancy began a late career in the hospitality world. First as a tennis instructor and dining room manager at Oak Meadow Country Club in McCutchanville, Indiana, she later returned to her native Florida to work as a convention coordinator at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort.
It was in Florida that Nancy married Mason Wines who became her golf buddy for the next 30 years. Their marriage was soon made richer by the custodial guardianship of granddaughter, Amber, who came to live with them when she was three. Dividing the year between Blowing Rock NC and Winter Haven, Fla, Nancy, Mason and Amber and a van full of animals would journey back and forth stopping to visit friends along the way. Nancys home was always a safe place for rescue animals and friends and family in distress. Her loyalty was fierce as evidenced in the quality of her many relationships. As Alzheimers took a firmer grip, Nancys responses continued to reflect her humor and optimism. A how are you? was often met with: If I were any better, Id be dangerous! and she would belt out, Would you like for me to sing and dance for you? to make people feel more at ease in her presence. Nancys warmth, humor and selfless generosity live on through the friends, family and animals she leaves behind.
She is survived by brother, Tom (Belle) Pollard, Vass, N.C., children, Robert E. Anderson Jr. (Eddie) of Lakeland, Florida, Georgia Henkel of Lexington and Frank Anderson of Owensboro;
stepdaughters, Molly (Patrick) Rizzi, Apollo Beach, Fla., Samantha (John) Barker, Lakeland, Fla, grandchildren Amber (James) Lagrew, Chris (Kellyann) Anderson, Madison Meyers (Kieran Norris), Cameron Anderson, Claire Henkel, Sally Henkel (Spencer Plum), Caitlin Reynolds (Chris), Emma Henkel and Luke and Danielle Anderson; great-grandchildren Embry, Anderson, Anabelle, Adelyn, Austin, Charlie, Charlotte, Chandler, Rachel, Cammi, Judy, Deborah and Sarah, nephews Jamie (Gloria) Pollard, Walter (Karen) Pollard, nieces Melissa Pollard, Boone, N.C., Amity (Freddy) Aldridge, multitudes of loving friends and family, her devoted caretaker, Adair Blythe and her beloved companion, Birdie.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 4:30, June 23rd, 2022 at the lakehouse, Blowing Rock Country Club. Expressions of condolences can be sent in Nancy's honor to your local Humane Society.
