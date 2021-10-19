BLOWING ROCK — The 2021 Blowing Rock Halloween Festival will take place on Saturday, October 30.
Join Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation for tons of FREE fun with a full afternoon of spooky activities! From downtown trick-or-treating to the famous Monster March, this is among the best Halloween events for kids of ALL ages. Memorial Park, located right in the middle of downtown, is the center for all the fun!
Schedule
3pm – 5pm: Carnival-style Games in Memorial Park – Try your hand at games of skill and chance for fun prizes!
4pm – 8pm: Downtown Hayrides – Find the pick-up/drop-off point in Memorial Park.
5:45pm – Monster March – Main Street is closed for a costume parade, and everyone is invited to showcase their costume! Line up at 5:30pm at American Legion. The Monster March starts at Park Avenue and continues to Ginny Stevens Lane (near Town Tavern and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum)
6pm – Trick or Treat on Main Street – Directly following the Monster March, kids are invited to go door to door at participating businesses for candy and treats! Main Street remains closed for the first 15 minutes or so, to give plenty of time for Monster March participants to make their way to the sidewalks.
7:30pm – Moonlight Scavenger Hunt at Broyhill Park – Bring a flashlight and a team of up to 3 kids (ages 6-13) to participate in this night-time activity. Meet at the little white gazebo by the lake and don’t be late! Quick route from Memorial Park to Brohill Park: head down Park Avenue to the American Legion, find the path with stairs on the right side of the building, and go down to the trail around the lake.
All events are free.
For More Information Call 828-295-5222
