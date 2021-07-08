Mr. Michael Earl Steele, 63, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Born October 12, 1957 in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Earl B. Steele and Mavis Lovelee Whited Steele. Mike grew up in Charlotte and was a graduate of West Charlotte High School and Appalachian State University.
Mike was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church where he was a faithful servant and a devoted volunteer. Throughout the years, he served as a regular usher, as a Sunday School teacher, as a member of many different committees, and as a church Elder. He was a retired volunteer firefighter for the Blowing Rock Fire Department, served as director of Blowing Rock’s Parks & Recreation Department in the early to mid ’80’s, and spent the rest of his career as a Certified Financial Planner. He spent many years enthusiastically coaching youth sports, especially softball and basketball. He was a high school volleyball official for 30+ years, officiated at state tournaments, and in 2006 was awarded a Distinguished Service Award from the Western Piedmont Volleyball Officials Assoc. In 1987, Mike was awarded the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. He was a truly selfless individual who gave of himself to everyone he knew.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Wright Steele; one daughter, Ashlyn Steele Yates and husband, Dusty; one son, Thomas Michael Steele; four grandchildren, Brenna Yates, Emory Yates, Cecily Yates, and Flint Yates; his mother, Lovelee Steele; one brother, Randy Steele and wife, Rhonda, and one sister, Jeannie Bush and husband, Bill; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl B. Steele.
Memorial services for Michael Steele will be conducted Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3 PM at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Kathy Beach.
A reception will follow the memorial service at the Blowing Rock American Legion, 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 393, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Online condolences may be shared with the Steele family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Steele family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.