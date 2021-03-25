BLOWING ROCK — It is that time of year again. The fun and frolic of Appalachian Ski Mtn. is this weekend, March 27-28, and there is plenty to celebrate.
While 2020-21 may not have seen record-breaking crowds, given the parameters and circumstances imposed by COVID-19 and the pandemic, this year’s winter sports season has been remarkable, according to Appalachian Ski Mtn. owner-manager Brad Moretz.
“Of course the No. 1 thing when it comes to skiing is the weather,” said Moretz, “and we were lucky this year. There were several weeks where not only was it very cold, but we actually had natural snow on our doorsteps. But when you also consider the limitations put on our business by the pandemic circumstances, this was really a very good year.”
“In North Carolina, we fared better than some states because the restrictions were not as severe,” said Moretz. “Vermont, California and New Mexico were more onerous. But we really had about six months to prepare for in advance for a more restrictive recreation environment and the steps we took and the investments we made to ensure a safe and protected skiing and snowboarding experience for our customers turned out to be really good. The time-slot reservation system worked exceptionally well, not just for us, but for our guests. There are elements of what we did to stay open during the pandemic that we will extend in our business practices even after things return to normal.
“Judged against the past, when things were normal,” said Moretz, “this was an above-average year. Part of that is the weather. Part of it is because kids were out of school three days a week. And another large part was how we were able to manage the circumstances.”
