Martha Hall Miles, 88, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away May 25, 2022.

Martha was born in Winston Salem, N.C., on January 25, 1934 to Forrest Miles and Margaret Bynum. After a career in the airline industry and at Duke University she retired to Blowing Rock.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Bynum Miles.

Condolences can be made to Hampton Funeral Services, Boone, N.C.

