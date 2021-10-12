BLOWING ROCK — The National Park Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are still working to determine the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday afternoon, near Blowing Rock.
According to the investigating authorities, an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 in order to determine the cause of the death.
As of this writing on Monday, Oct. 11, the National Park Service reports the preliminary information gathered by investigators does not suggest any ongoing concern for public safety nor a connection between this investigation and any other ongoing investigations.
NPS earlier reported that a body was found by a visitor along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, Saturday afternoon.
NPS dispatchers received the call from the visitor at approximately 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The visitor told dispatchers that a body was found near an overlook, later identified as the Yadkin River Overlook.
NPS law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and found the dead man below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8.
