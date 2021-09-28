BOONE — Just over one year after two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a car, the driver plead guilty in Watauga County Superior Court on Sept. 8.
Madison Jane Mahagan, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony death by vehicle in the Sept. 4, 2020, deaths of Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54, of Frostburg, Maryland.
Judge Gary Gavenus sentenced Mahagan to 50-72 months in prison, but she will serve a suspended, split sentence. Mahagan will serve 10 months in custody and will then take part in a two-year residential treatment program — TROSA — which is based in Durham, North Carolina.
According to District Attorney Seth Banks, the state agreed to the plea on the condition that the judgements are consolidated from two to one covering both charges, which was submitted after consulting the victims’ family.
After completing the program, Mahagan will be on probation for five years. Banks said that if Mahagan breaks her probation, she will serve the rest of her 50-72 months sentence.
Banks said that the DA’s office heavily consulted the victims’ family during the legal process, and that Gavenus heard from the family as well.
According to Boone Police, the department received 911 calls from numerous parties of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
A 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Mahagan was traveling east on East King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk.
Boone Police officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck. The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Mahagan was charged on Sept. 28, 2020, by the Boone Police Department with two counts of felony death by vehicle.
“This is a tragic case, and our hearts go out to the victims’ family that have been heavily affected by this tragedy,” Banks said.
