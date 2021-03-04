Area high school seniors — from Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Johnson counties — whose parents are customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation and SkyBest Communications may be eligible apply for local scholarships through SkyLine/SkyBest.
The Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program will award $25,000 in renewable college scholarships this spring to children of its customers who plan to attend an accredited four-year and two-year college or university.
Established by the cooperative’s Board of Directors in 1987 and named in memory of former board president, educator and community leader Frank James, the scholarship program has presented more than a half million dollars in scholarship awards to date.
To qualify, applicants must be children of current SkyLine or SkyBest telephone or broadband service customers (of at least one year), and be graduating high school seniors (including home-schooled students) in the co-op’s five-county service area (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Johnson). The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community involvement.
Applications are available at area high school guidance departments, all SkyLine Customer Service Centers and on SkyLine/SkyBest’s website at www.skybest.com/scholarships. Check with the guidance department for the local high school’s scholarship March deadline information, and the deadline for home school/private school applications is April 1.
For more information about either scholarship program, contact Karen Powell, SkyLine Public Relations Administrator, at SkyLine’s corporate offices at 1(800) 759-2226.
Based in West Jefferson, SkyLine Membership Corporation has a storied history of bringing advanced telecommunications services to northwest North Carolina and east Tennessee since its formation as a member-owned telephone cooperative 70 years ago.
Recognized for its Gig-capable fiber network as one of the largest and most progressive rural telcos in the U.S., SkyLine and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, deliver advanced communications and technology solutions over an expanding network in northwest N.C., east/middle Tenn., and upstate S.C.
The companies specifically provide symmetrical Gig broadband and bundled services (voice, internet, digital TV), business communications, network and hosting solutions, business phone systems, monitored security and surveillance services.
