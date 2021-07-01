BOONE — Boone Town Manager John Ward announced on June 17 that 100 percent of the easements required for the installation of sidewalks connecting Hardin Park Elementary School to U.S. 421 along N.C. 194 in front of the school have been donated by local businesses and entities.
The construction of sidewalks will provide a safer way for children and parents walking to and from Hardin Park Elementary School, the town said in a press release. A signalized crosswalk will also be installed in front Hardin Park Elementary School, creating a safer crossing area for patrons.
The town of Boone thanked the N.C. Department of Transportation, which is funding the signalized crosswalk, the N.C. Board of Transportation Division 11 Representative Cullie Tarleton for supporting this safety project and the property owners along the sidewalk route for donating these easements to the town to help make this project possible.
The town also said the following property owners are responsible for assisting the town in making the community safer for children:
- KSC Properties: Shawn Coffey
- Perkinsville Baptist Church: Seth Norris, lead pastor
- Watauga County Board of Education: Dr. Gary Childers, board chair
- Laurel Place LLC: Robert Holton and Max Coley
The town’s Public Works Department will begin sidewalk construction along N.C. 194 from Hardin Park Elementary School to Perkinsville Drive beginning the week of July 6.
This project consists of storm water infrastructure, curb and gutter, a 5-foot sidewalk, and a new signalized pedestrian crossing.
The town said community members should expect traffic delays in this area as its continue to improve the sidewalk infrastructure. The Public Works Department can be reached at (828) 268-6230 with any questions or concerns.
