BLOWING ROCK — Local artist, Katherine Lile, wrote a crafting book and in celebration, there will be a launch party on Sept. 24.
Visitors to The Mountain Thread Company in Blowing Rock will often find the owner, Katherine Lile, enthusiastically sharing her crafting knowledge with curious and aspiring crafters. In Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects, available this September, Katherine shares even more of her unique expertise. A fourth-generation quilter, Katherine Lile began sewing rope baskets as complementary projects to other sewing and quilting work.
In 2015, she opened The Mountain Thread Company, a studio-shop where she creates and sells her works along with locally-sourced supplies for rope baskets, quilts, and other textile art.
“I love the traditions that get passed on with handmade items,” Katherine says. “The Mountain Thread Company– and the book– is about fostering those traditions and the care felt in handmade items.”
The shop quickly gained a reputation as a place of sharing and kinship in crafting. Over the years, The Mountain Thread Company has hosted workshops, spearheaded a Quilting Collective, and even presented Artisan Markets. When she was approached about writing a book, Katherine was excited about the opportunity to inspire more appreciation for coiled rope art.
“I want to continue to offer more in-depth answers and guidance as well as fresh new ideas for useful things to make,” Katherine says. “I love the process of making something from start to finish and creatively using colors and techniques. Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects offers a unique approach to the process, building new skills with every project.”
Katherine’s approach to coiled rope basketry remains heavily influenced by her love of quilting. She’s inspired by both traditional and contemporary quilt styles as she designs new products. Her unique style is evident in each of the 16 projects detailed in the book, where fresh techniques are made accessible for everyone.
“This is a technique that crafters and makers can do with the home sewing machine they already have,” Katherine explains. “There is a comprehensive reference section along with step by step photos for each project.”
The launch party for Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10aa.m. to 4 p.m. at The Mountain Thread Company, located at 1098 Main Street in Blowing Rock. Along with a book signing by the author, there will be demonstrations of projects from the books, giveaways, refreshments, and a silent auction of book projects benefiting local schools.
For more information watch www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQOjQYeHKgc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.