I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Scott Galloway and Mr. Rodney Bird with the N. C. DOT for their quick response to my inquiry as to when Hwy. 321. might be restriped.
I called about two weeks ago to ask where this project was on the schedule. Having driven the road in rain and after dark it was almost impossible to see any markings on the road except at the newest section across from Tweetsie. It was a real hazard in bad weather.
I travel that road at least four times a week so I thought I might at least ask if there were plans for restriping. Mr. Galloway was so helpful, but said he did not see that project on the schedule. He referred me to Mr. Bird who said he would look into my request.
Ten days later as I was coming back from Boone I saw that one section had been restriped. Two days later the whole road was complete.
It is just wonderful and so much safer. We all complain when government seems to ignore our needs. This time, I want to THANK these men for listening and responding to a request from a citizen.
Linda Chastain,
Blowing Rock
